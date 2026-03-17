BTS announces New York Spotify fan event, Netflix drops trailer for BTS: The Return documentary

In the trailer, the seven members of the group – RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, V and Jimin – speak about their journey back to the stage following their hiatus.

It starts with the group’s leader, RM, saying, “Guess who? Welcome to the BTS documentary.” Then, a metronome begins along with clips of the supergroup performing on stage, with RM continuing: “Being part of a team like BTS is like wearing a big, incredible crown.”

As the metronome picks up speed, the rest of the members reflect on their time away from the group. They reflect on the pressures of making a return to an industry that keeps evolving and their drive to delivering “authenticity” in the album.

And then, the metronome stops.

In the rest of the trailer, the members are seen working on their music in Los Angeles, interspersed with clips of them performing and spending a day at the beach (which fans have noted was also where they did their Weverse live last year), as they reflect on the group’s direction in preparation of their album.

“And this might be something only we can pull off,” RM says as the trailer closes.

Netflix’s synopsis reads: “Watch as BTS contemplates how to begin again, wrestles with honouring the past without being bound by it, and redefine an ever-evolving identity as the bandmates grow as artistes and global icons.”