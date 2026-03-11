BTS’ Arirang pop-ups to open in Seoul alongside album release

K-pop supergroup BTS will open a series of pop-up stores in Seoul for the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang.

Titled BTS Pop-up: Arirang, the retail spaces will open on Mar 20 – the day the album is released – and run until Apr 12. The pop-ups will be held at Hybe's Yongsan headquarters and at Shinsegae Department Store’s main branch.

The stores will feature official merchandise themed around the new album, including apparel such as T-shirts, hoodies and ball caps, as well as the latest version of the group’s official light stick and related accessories. There are also items that capture the traditional Korean charm, such as folding fans and a traditional Korean dining table.