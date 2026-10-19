BTS' Arirang surpasses 5 billion Spotify streams as group hits 10 billion streams in a year

BTS have hit major milestones, with their fifth studio album, Arirang, surpassing five billion streams on Spotify. The K-pop group has also become the first group in the world to amass 10 billion streams on the music platform in a single year.

The septet's agency, BigHit Music, confirmed the achievements last week.

According to the agency, Arirang is now the most‑streamed album released in 2026 – and not by a small margin. The record sits roughly two billion streams ahead of its nearest competitor, Olivia Rodrigo's third album You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, which arrived in June.

The label also noted that Bruno Mars' The Romantic and Harry Styles’ Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally – both released just weeks before Arirang – have each pulled in between one billion and two billion streams so far.

Every track on Arirang has now crossed 200 million streams, while lead single Swim is closing in on the billion mark.

Released on Mar 20, Arirang launched with more than 110 million first‑day streams, becoming BTS' first album as a reunited seven‑piece following the members' mandatory military service.

The septet will return to Singapore this December for a four-night run of their Arirang concert at the National Stadium.