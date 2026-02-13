BTS to stream Arirang world tour opening nights online, with 2 concerts in global cinemas – what to know

For ARMYs, BTS’ Arirang era is a gift that keeps on giving.

Days after announcing free tickets to their upcoming live comeback concert on Mar 21 in Seoul – which will also be streamed globally on Netflix, BTS revealed on their official Weverse community that parts of their upcoming world tour will be livestreamed. The Arirang World Tour kicks off on Apr 9.

The first livestreams will feature the opening three concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on Apr 9, 11 and 12, 2026 – all scheduled for 7pm KST (6pm SGT).

Each concert will be streamed twice: first live, then a delayed broadcast the following week. As the former will be shown in real time, fans can expect the actual start and end times to vary slightly depending on on-site circumstances.

Tickets for the livestreams will go on sale on Feb 27 at 2pm KST (1pm SGT), with prices ranging from 59,400 won (S$52) to 178,200 won (S$156), depending on how many of the concerts you wish to catch. More details can be found on the group’s Weverse community.