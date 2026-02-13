BTS to stream Arirang world tour opening nights online, with 2 concerts in global cinemas – what to know
The BTS Arirang World Tour 2026 will see two concerts – on Apr 11 in Goyang, South Korea, and Apr 18 in Tokyo, Japan – shown globally in cinemas. In addition, the three opening nights in Goyang, on Apr 9, 11 and 12, will be available via online livestream.
For ARMYs, BTS’ Arirang era is a gift that keeps on giving.
Days after announcing free tickets to their upcoming live comeback concert on Mar 21 in Seoul – which will also be streamed globally on Netflix, BTS revealed on their official Weverse community that parts of their upcoming world tour will be livestreamed. The Arirang World Tour kicks off on Apr 9.
The first livestreams will feature the opening three concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on Apr 9, 11 and 12, 2026 – all scheduled for 7pm KST (6pm SGT).
Each concert will be streamed twice: first live, then a delayed broadcast the following week. As the former will be shown in real time, fans can expect the actual start and end times to vary slightly depending on on-site circumstances.
Tickets for the livestreams will go on sale on Feb 27 at 2pm KST (1pm SGT), with prices ranging from 59,400 won (S$52) to 178,200 won (S$156), depending on how many of the concerts you wish to catch. More details can be found on the group’s Weverse community.
The second type of livestream will bring two Arirang world tour concerts to cinemas globally.
The big-screen viewings will feature the Apr 11 show in Goyang, South Korea, and the Apr 18 stop in Tokyo, Japan.
Ticketing details for the cinema screenings will be announced on Feb 25.
South Korea's ARMYs will get first dibs, with sales starting from 10am KST (9am SGT). Information on ticket sales for the rest of the world will be released at least half a day later, from 9pm SGT.
Exact timings and details of the screenings may vary by region and theatre operator, and in some territories, screenings of the concert may take place later due to time zone differences. More details are to be announced on the event's official website.
Fans have been elated by the announcement of the livestream concerts, with many taking to online communities such as Weverse and Reddit to share their excitement.
One user wrote on the BTS fandom subreddit r/Bangtan: “This is amazing news! Day one of BTS’ world tour is something all ARMYs around the world deserve to experience together.”
The cinema livestreams are a collaboration between entertainment company Hybe, BigHit Music and UK-based global distribution and concert film company Trafalgar Releasing.
After a roughly four-year hiatus as a group due to military service, BTS is set to return to the global stage with the release of their latest album Arirang on Mar 20, followed by a live comeback concert in Seoul on Mar 21, and the Arirang world tour, which will span 34 cities across 82 shows. According to entertainment company Live Nation, tickets for 41 shows in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom have already sold out.