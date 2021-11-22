Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards with artist of the year win

Olivia Rodrigo came into the night with a leading seven nominations but only took home the crown for favourite new artist of the year. "Writing songs is my favourite thing in the whole world and I am so grateful for everyone who has embraced my music," she said.

Rodrigo lost favourite pop album to Taylor Swift's evermore. In a taped speech, Swift told her fans: "I'm so lucky to be in your life." Swift also won for favourite female pop artist, giving her a career total of 34, the record for the most awarded artiste in AMA history.

Rodrigo performed her hit traitor live on a stage covered with flowers and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean brought a little country to the stage when they sang their pre-taped duet If I Didn't Love You. With a little help from Julieta Venegas and Tainy, Bad Bunny performed their hit Lo Siento BB :/.

Among live performances, Italian band Måneskin made their US awards show debut with their viral hit Beggin.' Chlöe of Chloe x Halle floated down onto the stage to perform her hit debut single as a soloist Have Mercy, swinging her hair and twerking. Mickey Guyton got loud cheers while singing her patriotic song All American in a silvery dress, periodically screaming out "How y'all doing?"

The fan-voted awards show aired live from Los Angeles on ABC. Nominees were based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay and social activity, and reflect the time period of Sep 25, 2020, through Sep 23, 2021.

Becky G won for favourite female Latin artists and thanked the Latinx community. "You are not alone," she said. "We are the American dream."

Machine Gun Kelly grabbed the favourite rock artist award. "I want to accept this for all the aspiring musicians, the one who desires to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to sing – not just the rock artists, but all the artists," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, in awards announced before the show, Swift was named favourite female pop artist, Ed Sheeran got the favourite male award and Doja Cat featuring SZA on Kiss Me More was named collaboration of the year. Kanye West was named favourite gospel artist.

Underwood won for favourite inspirational artist and favourite female country artist and Doja Cat also won two other awards: Favorite female R&B artist and her Planet Her was named favourite R&B album.

Luke Bryan was named favourite country artist and Bad Bunny was the favourite male Latin artist. The Weeknd was crowned favourite male R&B artist and Drake won the favourite male hip-hop artist. Gabby Barrett took home the favourite country album for Goldmine and favourite country song for The Good Ones.

For the older viewers, New Edition and New Kids on the Block performed together. The Boston-based groups took turns with the hits, trading hits: You Got It (The Right Stuff), Candy Girl, Step By Step, Mr Telephone Man and uniting for Can You Stand The Rain, Is This the End, Hangin' Tough and If It Isn't Love.

The favourite Latin album went to Bad Bunny's El Último Tour Del Mundo.

Host Cardi B, wearing a constant stream of new outfits, revved up the crowd. Later her song Up was named favourite hip-hop song.