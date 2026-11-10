BTS The City Arirang Singapore: Fan villages, fireworks, dance parties, pop-ups and more
From drone shows and fan villages at Sentosa to BTS-themed museum activities, stamp rallies, merchandise pop-ups, food collaborations, and transport, here's where ARMYs can find the celebrations throughout December.
ARMYs, your December just got considerably busier.
With K-pop stars BTS set to perform four sold-out concerts at Singapore's National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22, the celebrations won't just be limited to the concert venue.
From Dec 1 to 31, BTS The City Arirang Singapore will bring a series of BTS-themed activities across the island, including fan villages, merchandise pop-ups, drone shows, dance parties, light installations, a stamp rally at select venues and food collaborations.
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and BTS' agency Hybe revealed the expanded programme on Tuesday (Nov 10), with more details outlined on the group's official Weverse platform.
Singapore is the first and only Southeast Asian stop of BTS The City Arirang in 2026. Here's what to know and expect about the activities:
1. RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA: FAN VILLAGE, FIREWORKS, AND POP-UPS
Resorts World Sentosa will host several of the programme's biggest activities, including a BTS fan village, themed attractions and fireworks.
The BTS The City Arirang Fan Village will take place at the Resorts World Convention Centre from Dec 16 to 22, between 11am and 10pm daily.
A separate BTS Pop-Up: Arirang merchandise store will also operate at the convention centre during the same period. Entry arrangements for the pop-up have yet to be confirmed.
Fans visiting Universal Studios Singapore can catch the BTS The City Arirang Lightscape at the Ancient Egypt zone, near Revenge of the Mummy, from Dec 4, 2026, to Jan 3, 2027. The display begins at 7.30pm daily and requires a valid theme park admission ticket.
There will also be BTS-themed fireworks over Lake Hollywood on selected nights:
Dec 4, 5, 11 and 12: 8pm
Dec 16 to 20 and Dec 22 to 25: 9pm
Dec 21: 11.45pm
Jan 1 and 2, 2027: 8pm
The Dec 21 fireworks will be part of a special BTS The City Arirang Night Out, which runs from 8pm until 1am the following morning.
Tickets are required for the Fan Village and Night Out, while regular Universal Studios Singapore admission is required for the Lightscape and fireworks.
Visa cardholders will receive presale access on Nov 10 and 11 for selected activities, including the Fan Village and Night Out. At the Fan Village, spending at least S$35 using a Visa card will also qualify visitors for a limited-edition merchandise redemption.
For fans planning an overnight stay, themed accommodation experiences will be available from Dec 15 to 23 at Hotel Ora, Equarius Hotel and The Laurus.
2. SENTOSA: DRONE SHOWS, A BEACH RUN AND BTS-THEMED TRANSPORT
Elsewhere on Sentosa, fans can head to Palawan Beach for a series of outdoor activities.
The BTS The City Arirang Rave & Drone Party runs from Dec 18 to 20, between 5.30pm and 10.30pm at Palawan Green and Palawan Beach.
Live DJ performances begin at 7.30pm, followed by a drone show from 8.30pm to 8.40pm. Tickets are required, with Visa cardholders eligible for a 10 per cent discount.
Those who prefer a workout can join the BTS The City Arirang Run on Dec 12. The event runs from 3.30pm to 10.30pm, with the race beginning at 5pm and an after-race party from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tickets are also required, with a 5 per cent discount for Visa cardholders.
From Dec 4 to 31, visitors can also check out a giant BTS-themed inflatable at Palawan Beach, along with photo installations at Central Beach Bazaar and Palawan Green. These will be available during operating hours, from 7am to 10.30pm.
A BTS-themed tape hammock installation will also be available at Sensoryscape during the same period.
Even the journey around Sentosa will get a BTS-themed makeover. The Sentosa Express will feature BTS-themed designs from Dec 4 to 31, operating from 7am to midnight, while themed cable cars on the Sentosa Line will run from 8.45am to 10pm. Tickets are required for both transport experiences.
Fans can also take a BTS-themed speedboat between mainland Singapore and Sentosa from Dec 16 to 22. The BTS The City Ride The Wave service operates from 9am to 10pm, with departures every 30 minutes. Boarding points include Marina South Pier, Ola Beach Club at Siloso Beach and Resorts World Sentosa. Tickets are required.
3. NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE: ART TRAILS, MERCHANDISE AND THEMED DINING
For ARMYs who enjoy art as much as music, National Gallery Singapore will host several BTS-related activities throughout December.
The Pop After Pop: BTS The City Arirang Art Trail runs from Dec 11 to 31, between 10am and 7pm.
The trail spans several Gallery spaces, including the City Hall Chamber, special exhibition galleries and The Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery. Tickets are required to participate in the art trail, although visitors can access its stamp rally without purchasing a trail ticket.
A BTS-themed photo booth will also be available at the Supreme Court Foyer from Dec 11 to 31, between 10am and 7pm. Visitors must hold an Art Trail or Gallery Rave ticket to use it.
On Dec 18 and 19, the Gallery's Singapore Courtyard will host BTS The City Arirang Gallery Rave from 8pm to 11pm. Tickets are required, with the first 50 eligible Visa cardholders at each rave receiving a 10 per cent discount.
For those looking to shop, BTS Pop-Up: Arirang will operate at the Supreme Court Terrace from Dec 4 to 31.
Several dining outlets within the Gallery will also introduce BTS-inspired menus from Dec 11 to 31, including Bakery Brera, Rempapa and Milli Sky Dining, Bar & Lounge.
4. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE: DANCE MIRRORS AND LIGHT DISPLAYS
If you've spent hours learning BTS choreography, the National Museum of Singapore might be worth a visit. A BTS The City Arirang Dance Mirror will be installed near the outdoor Gemmill Fountain from Dec 1 to 31, available daily from 10am to 7pm.
On Dec 18, the museum will also host a Random Play Dance event with KPOP Dance Off from 7.30pm to 9.30pm near the museum entrance.
Additionally, the building's facade will be illuminated as part of the celebrations from Dec 16 to 23, between 7.30pm and midnight.
5. GARDENS BY THE BAY: LIGHT SHOW AT THE SUPERTREES
Gardens by the Bay will present a BTS The City Supertrees Light & Music Experience from Dec 12 to 22.
The 15-minute show runs nightly from 9.35pm to 9.50pm at Supertree Grove.
Visitors can view the display for free from selected vantage points within the World of Plants, including Secret Life of Trees, World of Palms, and Fruits and Flowers.
Those who want to watch from Supertree Grove itself will need admission to the venue's Christmas Wonderland.
6. JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT: LIGHT AND MUSIC SHOWS AND PHOTO SPOTS
Jewel Changi Airport will feature a BTS-themed light and music showcase at the Rain Vortex from Dec 1 to 26.
The shows take place twice daily, at 8pm and 9pm, and can be viewed from Jewel's Forest Valley across Levels 1 to 4.
Fans can also visit a BTS-themed photo opportunity at Jewel's Level 4 Lookout Area from Dec 1 to 26, between 10am and 10pm.
The airport attraction will also feature other BTS-themed media installations and a stamp rally station.
7. THE KALLANG: INTERACTIVE FAN ZONES AND STADIUM LIGHT-UPS
From Dec 9 to 22, the Stadium Riverside Walk will host The Kallang Feel Alive Zone, featuring interactive activities and photo opportunities.
The zone comprises the Fan Chant Studio, Recharge Studio and Groove Studio, alongside a dedicated photo area. It will operate daily from noon to 8pm.
Nearby, the Deloitte Sphere at OCBC Square, close to Stadium MRT Exit A, will display BTS-themed multimedia content from Dec 8 to 22, between 7am and 10pm.
The National Stadium roof will also be illuminated on selected nights from Dec 8 to 22, beginning at approximately 7.30pm.
8. ZOUK SINGAPORE: DANCE PARTIES AND FLASH MOBS
ARMYs looking to keep the celebrations going after dark can head to Zouk Singapore. The nightclub will host two BTS-themed parties in its Main Room:
Countdown Night: Dec 16, 10pm to Dec 17, 3am
Encore Night: Dec 23, 10pm to Dec 24, 3am
BTS concert ticket holders can enter both parties for free by presenting a valid concert ticket, although admission remains subject to venue capacity and prevailing entry requirements.
Zouk will also organise flash mob performances and a dance film on Dec 9 at locations including Funan's Level 1 Atrium and Garden Rooftop, Clarke Quay Fountain Square and Zouk's dance floor.
9. MANDAI WILDLIFE RESERVE: BTS-THEMED EXPLORIA AND DINING
Over at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, BTS-themed activities will take place around Mandai Wildlife East from Dec 4 to 27.
Outside the Singapore Zoo entrance, the East Plaza Steps will also feature a BTS-themed takeover and photo spot from Dec 4 to 27, between 8.30am and midnight.
OWA Bistro will offer themed dining during the same period, operating from 8am to 9pm. Visitors who purchase an Exploria package using a Visa card can receive a S$5 discount voucher for OWA Bistro.
10. NEW BAHRU: BTS-THEMED PRODUCTS, MENUS AND PHOTO BOOTHS
The lifestyle creative cluster New Bahru will host a BTS-themed takeover from Dec 16 to 23.
Participating local brands will introduce themed products, menus and experiences across the complex at 46 and 58 Kim Yam Road.
Visitors can also look out for a themed photo booth, complimentary photo opportunities and a stamp rally station. More details about the participating brands and individual offerings will be announced in time.
11. ORCHARD ROAD AND CLARKE QUAY: SHOPPING AND PHOTO BOOTHS
There will also be BTS-themed activities at several shopping destinations.
Orchard Central will host BTS The City Holiday Escape from Dec 1 to 31, between 11am and 9pm.
Visitors can expect photo opportunities, activities and a limited-edition gift with qualifying spending.
At Clarke Quay Central, the BTS The City Holiday Message Zone will run during the same period and hours. Visitors can leave holiday messages, create keepsakes and receive a limited-edition gift with qualifying spending.
Fans looking for more photo opportunities can also visit Photoism booths at City Square Mall and Parkview Square throughout December.
12. BTS-THEMED FOOD, DRINKS AND SPECIAL DINING EXPERIENCES
Several food and beverage brands will also join the month-long celebrations.
Starbucks Singapore will introduce an exclusive BTS-themed beverage and merchandise bundle across its outlets from Dec 1 to 31.
Selected locations, including Ion Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport, Weave at Resorts World Sentosa, VivoCity and One Fullerton, will be among the main participating stores. Starbucks Jewel will feature a special immersive experience.
Chagee Singapore will offer collaboration menus and merchandise bundles across all its outlets from Dec 11 to 31, with special experience zones at Changi Airport Terminal 2 and Orchard Gateway.
At Raffles Hotel Singapore, Long Bar and Raffles Courtyard will serve a special Arirang Sling from Dec 1 to 23.
Raffles Courtyard will also offer gochujang fried chicken with salted egg yolk fries – a combination that should be familiar enough to Singapore diners.
Other participating restaurants include Myeong In Jip along South Bridge Road, which will feature a BTS-themed collaboration throughout December.
For something a little different, fans can also head aboard the Royal Albatross at Resorts World Sentosa. From Dec 16 to 22, the tall ship will host several ticketed BTS-themed dockside experiences, including daytime photo opportunities, a Korean international buffet dinner and a late-night cocktail party with DJs, free-flow drinks and canapes.
13. BTS-THEMED EZ-LINK CARDS, BICYCLES AND MORE
Even getting around Singapore can become part of the BTS experience. From Dec 1 to 31, BTS-themed HelloRide bicycles will be available at various locations across Singapore.
SimplyGo will also release BTS-themed EZ-Link cards from Dec 8 to 31.
The cards will be available from vending machines at Changi Airport Terminals 2 and 3, as well as SMRT passenger service counters at 13 MRT stations, including Stadium, Kallang, City Hall, Orchard, Somerset, Raffles Place and Bayfront.
14. SINGAPORE LANDMARKS TO LIGHT UP IN ARI RED
Beyond the individual attractions, several Singapore landmarks will be illuminated in Ari Red, the signature colour associated with BTS' Arirang album.
The Singapore Arirang Light Up will run from Dec 8 to 22, between 7pm and 1am.
Participating landmarks include the Merlion, Singapore Flyer, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Asian Civilisations Museum, Peranakan Museum and several bridges along the Singapore River, including Anderson Bridge, Cavenagh Bridge, Coleman Bridge and Elgin Bridge. Other participating locations include The Helix Bridge, Millenia Tower and OUE Bayfront.
The Gardens by the Bay illumination will begin at 11pm.
Fans can refer to the official Weverse programme and Visit Singapore website for the latest information, including ticket prices, reservations and any schedule changes.