BTS The City Arirang Singapore: Fan villages, fireworks, dance parties, pop-ups and more

2. SENTOSA: DRONE SHOWS, A BEACH RUN AND BTS-THEMED TRANSPORT

Elsewhere on Sentosa, fans can head to Palawan Beach for a series of outdoor activities.

The BTS The City Arirang Rave & Drone Party runs from Dec 18 to 20, between 5.30pm and 10.30pm at Palawan Green and Palawan Beach.

Live DJ performances begin at 7.30pm, followed by a drone show from 8.30pm to 8.40pm. Tickets are required, with Visa cardholders eligible for a 10 per cent discount.

Those who prefer a workout can join the BTS The City Arirang Run on Dec 12. The event runs from 3.30pm to 10.30pm, with the race beginning at 5pm and an after-race party from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tickets are also required, with a 5 per cent discount for Visa cardholders.

From Dec 4 to 31, visitors can also check out a giant BTS-themed inflatable at Palawan Beach, along with photo installations at Central Beach Bazaar and Palawan Green. These will be available during operating hours, from 7am to 10.30pm.

A BTS-themed tape hammock installation will also be available at Sensoryscape during the same period.

Even the journey around Sentosa will get a BTS-themed makeover. The Sentosa Express will feature BTS-themed designs from Dec 4 to 31, operating from 7am to midnight, while themed cable cars on the Sentosa Line will run from 8.45am to 10pm. Tickets are required for both transport experiences.

Fans can also take a BTS-themed speedboat between mainland Singapore and Sentosa from Dec 16 to 22. The BTS The City Ride The Wave service operates from 9am to 10pm, with departures every 30 minutes. Boarding points include Marina South Pier, Ola Beach Club at Siloso Beach and Resorts World Sentosa. Tickets are required.

3. NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE: ART TRAILS, MERCHANDISE AND THEMED DINING

For ARMYs who enjoy art as much as music, National Gallery Singapore will host several BTS-related activities throughout December.

The Pop After Pop: BTS The City Arirang Art Trail runs from Dec 11 to 31, between 10am and 7pm.

The trail spans several Gallery spaces, including the City Hall Chamber, special exhibition galleries and The Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery. Tickets are required to participate in the art trail, although visitors can access its stamp rally without purchasing a trail ticket.

A BTS-themed photo booth will also be available at the Supreme Court Foyer from Dec 11 to 31, between 10am and 7pm. Visitors must hold an Art Trail or Gallery Rave ticket to use it.

On Dec 18 and 19, the Gallery's Singapore Courtyard will host BTS The City Arirang Gallery Rave from 8pm to 11pm. Tickets are required, with the first 50 eligible Visa cardholders at each rave receiving a 10 per cent discount.

For those looking to shop, BTS Pop-Up: Arirang will operate at the Supreme Court Terrace from Dec 4 to 31.

Several dining outlets within the Gallery will also introduce BTS-inspired menus from Dec 11 to 31, including Bakery Brera, Rempapa and Milli Sky Dining, Bar & Lounge.