Singapore edition of BTS The City Arirang will have light and music show, art trail, fireworks display and more

With K-pop group BTS' Arirang tour landing in Singapore in about two months, anticipation is steadily building up.

On Monday (Oct 19), the septet's agency and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that BTS' popular BTS The City Arirang initiative is coming to the country. The programme features a series of events aimed at celebrating the K-pop group's music and ongoing world tour.

The Seoul leg of the programme, for instance, featured light shows at landmarks like Dongdaemun Design Plaza and Banpo Bridge Rainbow Fountain, as well as pop-up stores and listening parties.