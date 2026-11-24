BTS The City Arirang Singapore gets new app with interactive maps, crowd updates and chat rooms
ARMYs can use the new Weverse Go app to plan their visits, track stamp rally locations, check crowd levels and receive updates from event staff throughout BTS' December celebrations in Singapore.
ARMYs, planning your BTS-themed December around Singapore just got a lot easier.
On Tuesday (Nov 24), Weverse announced that it will launch a new app, Weverse Go, on Nov 30, ahead of BTS The City Arirang Singapore, a month-long series of activities taking place across the island in December.
Following previous editions of BTS The City Arirang in Seoul, London and New York, the upcoming Singapore edition will be the first to feature the new Weverse Go app.
According to an announcement on the official BTS Weverse page, users can use the app to explore an interactive map showing the locations of all participating attractions, pop-ups and other activities.
The map allows fans to filter locations by category, search for specific venues and browse places according to their distance from the user's current location. Each listing will also include details such as operating hours, directions, links to official websites and real-time crowd levels.
Those interested in the stamp rally will also be able to see participating locations and a progress tracker for the activity. Fans who log in to Weverse Go and the existing Weverse app using the same account can also sync their stamp rally missions across both platforms.
Another feature is an AI-powered search function, which allows users to ask questions about event schedules, locations and participation requirements. The responses will draw on official notices and programme information, with links to further details.
The app will also feature event-specific chat rooms, where fans can exchange information, ask questions, share updates or make new friends. Fans who are not attending the Singapore activities can still use the app and participate in the online conversations from overseas.
Official staff announcements will also be posted in the chat rooms, with push notifications alerting users to new notices. Previous updates can be accessed through a dedicated Notices tab.
Weverse Go will be available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play from Nov 30. Users can log in with their existing Weverse accounts.
Weverse also said there would be special download and participation events to mark the app's launch, although further details have yet to be announced.
BTS The City Arirang Singapore runs through December, alongside BTS' four sold-out concerts at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.