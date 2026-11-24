ARMYs, planning your BTS-themed December around Singapore just got a lot easier.

On Tuesday (Nov 24), Weverse announced that it will launch a new app, Weverse Go, on Nov 30, ahead of BTS The City Arirang Singapore, a month-long series of activities taking place across the island in December.

Following previous editions of BTS The City Arirang in Seoul, London and New York, the upcoming Singapore edition will be the first to feature the new Weverse Go app.

According to an announcement on the official BTS Weverse page, users can use the app to explore an interactive map showing the locations of all participating attractions, pop-ups and other activities.

The map allows fans to filter locations by category, search for specific venues and browse places according to their distance from the user's current location. Each listing will also include details such as operating hours, directions, links to official websites and real-time crowd levels.