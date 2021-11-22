BTS storm back to live performances at American Music Awards, win favourite pop group

K-pop band BTS and Taylor Swift were among the early winners at the American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov 21) in a show hosted live by rapper Cardi B in Los Angeles.

BTS was named favourite pop group, the first of three awards the South Korean group is nominated for on the largest fan-voted show in the world.

"We're just a small boy band from Korea which just united by the love of music, and all we want to do is spread good vibes," said BTS singer Kim Nam-Joon, known as RM.

BTS joined Coldplay on stage for a rendition of their single My Universe in a post-pandemic return to live performances for the K-pop band, whose single Butter ruled the Billboard singles charts in the US for 10 weeks this summer.