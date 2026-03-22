BTS The Comeback Live Arirang on Netflix: Standout moments from the group's return show
K-pop megastars BTS returned with a show at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, blending Korean heritage with powerful performances and emotional moments – ending with a surprise reveal of their upcoming Netflix documentary, out on Mar 27.
Global K-pop superstars BTS returned with The Comeback Live Arirang, a free large-scale show livestreamed on Netflix from Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday (Mar 21).
Held at the historic Gwanghwamun Square, the show marked the group’s long-awaited return with their new album Arirang (released on Friday, Mar 20), blending traditional Korean motifs with the striking visuals BTS is known for.
From a goosebump-inducing opening to emotional speeches and leader RM performing despite an ankle injury, here are the key moments from the group’s first performance together in over three years.
A ROYAL ENTRANCE ROOTED IN KOREAN HERITAGE
The comeback concert opened with a tribute to history.
BTS made their entrance along the King’s Path – once walked by kings – according to South Korean newspaper The Chosun Daily.
The theme carried into the opening song, Body To Body. The track began with a notable lyric change from RM, who rapped “I need the whole world to jump”, swapping “stadium” for “world”.
As the song built to the bridge and the Arirang sample in the track began, the screen shifted back to the King’s Path. Five women in traditional hanbok performed a live rendition of the beloved folk song, accompanied by traditional instruments.
RM PERFORMED DESPITE AN ANKLE INJURY
Leader RM’s professionalism became one of the most memorable aspects of the show.
The rapper had injured his ankle during rehearsal on Thursday (Mar 19), leading the group’s agency BigHit Music to announce that his stage performance would be “partially limited”.
Nonetheless, he stayed fully engaged throughout the show, dancing along in his chair, interacting with fans, and even hopping on one leg during a performance of FYA when the rest of his members jumped.
Fellow bandmates often gathered around him while he rapped in some songs.
Wide camera shots ensured he was never visually sidelined while the rest of the group danced on stage.
A THOUGHTFUL SETLIST
The setlist wasn’t just a showcase of their new album Arirang, it also nodded to the major hits that propelled BTS onto the global stage.
According to Hanteo Chart, South Korea’s real-time music chart system, album sales passed the one million within 10 minutes of the release, selling about four million copies on the first day.
While debuting new tracks like Body To Body, Hooligan, 2.0, Aliens, FYA, Swim, Like Animals and Normal, the group also brought back chart-toppers like Butter, Mic Drop – where Suga theatrically dropped his microphone – and Dynamite.
As they delivered the sharp, precise choreography they are known for, the group closed the show with Mikrokosmos, an emotional climax for ARMYs that cemented the group’s homecoming after their long hiatus.
EMOTIONAL SPEECHES
Between songs, BTS spoke candidly, telling fans the group was grateful that ARMYs had waited for their comeback.
“All seven of us standing on stage together makes me so happy,” Jimin said in Korean, in the first talk set of the show.
In the second talk set, he said: “We are not special. We are just like you, scared and worried all the time,” adding that the group wanted to accept those feelings and keep swimming together, in a nod to their title track Swim.
The members also paused to check in with the crowd, asking if fans were enjoying themselves – and even whether they were cold – drawing cheers from the audience.
STAGE OUTFITS EMBODIED “LYRICAL ARMOUR”
The cultural influence in the show went beyond the location and music. It was also seen in the stage outfits.
South Korean designer Jay Songzio of Songzio, a Paris- and Seoul-based fashion house, created an exclusive wardrobe for the show.
In an interview with fashion trade journal Women’s Wear Daily, Songzio described the collection as “lyrical armour” – blending the traditional hanbok with armour-like details.
The designer said he envisioned the members as heroic figures navigating Han, a deeply-rooted cultural emotion often described as sorrow and resilience. The outfits were designed as layers for the members to shed throughout the show.
MASSIVE CROWDS AND SAFETY MEASURES
With the show taking place at a major landmark, Seoul authorities had put in place extensive crowd control and safety measures. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung had stressed that safety and security were top priority, along with readiness for possible "terror" acts.
Hybe, which owns BigHit Music, told news agency AFP: "An estimated 104,000 fans attended the Gwanghwamun Square concert, based on ticket sales and data from the country's three major mobile carriers."
Police estimates, however, were far lower. The Chosun Daily reported that around 40,000 to 42,000 people turned up near Gwanghwamun and its neighbouring areas by 8pm that night, lower than the anticipated 260,000.
While ticketed seating in the square accommodated 22,000 people, non-ticket holders were still able to watch from surrounding areas as long as they kept moving through the space. About 6,700 police officers and 8,200 security staff from the city and entertainment giant Hybe were deployed to manage the event.
After the show on Mar 21, RM posted a lengthy message on fan communication platform Weverse, thanking local authorities for their efforts.
The translated text read: “I would like to bow to the police, firefighters, the government, and local governments who embraced Gwanghwamun Square as our return stage and worked hard to make it a safe performance without any major accidents in the midst of large crowds.”
He also apologised and thanked “the citizens who endured the inconveniences, such as traffic control and noise, as well as to the merchants and office workers in Gwanghwamun area.”
A SURPRISE AT THE END – BTS: THE RETURN DOCUMENTARY OPENING SCENE REVEAL
If you made it to the end of the livestream, you would have seen a QR code with a cryptic message: “Get an exclusive sneak peek of BTS: The Return at Tudum.”
Scanning it leads you to the opening scene of BTS' upcoming Netflix documentary – BTS: The Return – with a 1-minute-25-second clip of BTS’ Weverse live from August 2025. The documentary will be out Friday (Mar 27).
The hour-long homecoming show signaled the K-pop superstars' return. Weaving Korean heritage into a massive worldwide show echoes the very essence of BTS – it’s a reminder that while their reach is global, their identity remains tied to history and culture.
Next up for BTS is an exclusive fan event with Spotify in New York on Mar 23, marking the group’s first performance in the United States in nearly four years. They will then appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Mar 25 and 26 (local time). The group's Arirang world tour kicks off on Apr 9 in Goyang, South Korea.
BTS The Comeback Live Arirang is now available to watch on Netflix.