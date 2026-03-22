BTS The Comeback Live Arirang on Netflix: Standout moments from the group's return show

Held at the historic Gwanghwamun Square, the show marked the group’s long-awaited return with their new album Arirang (released on Friday, Mar 20), blending traditional Korean motifs with the striking visuals BTS is known for.

From a goosebump-inducing opening to emotional speeches and leader RM performing despite an ankle injury, here are the key moments from the group’s first performance together in over three years.

A ROYAL ENTRANCE ROOTED IN KOREAN HERITAGE

The comeback concert opened with a tribute to history.