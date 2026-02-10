BTS’ free Arirang concert in Seoul on Mar 21: Everything fans need to know
The boys of BTS are back, and they’re kicking off their Arirang era with a free comeback concert in the heart of Seoul, South Korea. From ticketing details to crowd safety measures, here’s what fans need to know.
The BTS wave is officially here -- and it is being felt everywhere.
From Seoul police preparing for massive crowds, to sold-out tour dates overseas, to the seven members drawing huge attention upon their return to South Korea, the signs are unmistakable: BTS are back, and the Army is more than ready to welcome them.
The renewed buzz marks the start of the group’s Arirang era, anchored by a new album, a world tour, and a major free concert in the heart of Seoul.
WHAT IS THE BTS ARIRANG WORLD TOUR?
The excitement surrounds BTS’ upcoming Arirang World Tour, the septet's fourth worldwide concert tour and their first since completing mandatory military service.
The tour is set to begin on Apr 9, 2026, in Goyang, South Korea, and will run through 2027, spanning more than 82 dates across 34 cities in 23 countries. It coincides with the release of BTS’ upcoming studio album, Arirang.
WHAT IS THE COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG CONCERT?
Ahead of the world tour, the official fan community Weverse announced that BTS will stage a special comeback concert titled The Comeback Live Arirang.
The free outdoor event will take place on Mar 21 at 8pm (KST) at Gwanghwamun Square, a historic public plaza in central Seoul. The performance will also be livestreamed globally on Netflix.
The concert celebrates the release of BTS’ fifth studio album, Arirang, which drops on Mar 20, 2026. The 14-track album marks the group’s first full-length release since their roughly four-year hiatus due to mandatory military service.
During this concert, BTS will perform new songs from the album, including the highly anticipated title track, live for the first time against the backdrop of one of Seoul’s iconic landmarks with a clear view of Korea's oldest and most primary royal palace.
The venue choice at Gwanghwamun Square is symbolic. Arirang is a centuries-old Korean folk song recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. While the word does not have a specific modern translation to English, it's said to represent themes of longing, resilience and reunion -- ideas BTS have said reflect their return as a group.
The last time all seven members of BTS shared a stage for a full-group, public concert was on Oct 15, 2022, at their Yet To Come concert in Busan, South Korea.
HOW TO GET FREE TICKETS TO BTS' COMEBACK CONCERT?
While the concert will be viewable online, a limited number of fans will be able to attend in person.
There are two ways to attend the concert physically.
The first is through the Weverse Global Application.
According to a notice by Weverse, 2,000 fans, along with five wheelchair users, will be selected to watch the concert live from designated areas closer to the stage. General tickets are for standing areas only, except for the wheelchair-accessible section.
Only ARMY Membership holders (available for purchase via the Weverse app) are eligible to apply. Applicants must also purchase at least one eligible album from the Weverse Global Shop during the application period.
Applications for the free tickets opened on Tuesday (Feb 10) at 11am (KST, 10am SGT) and close on Friday (Feb 13) at 11.59pm (KST, 10.59pm SGT). Winners will be announced on Weverse from Sunday (Feb 15) at 6pm (KST, 5pm SGT).
Applicants must be at least 14 years old and may only apply once, as multiple wins are not permitted.
Successful applicants must present a valid physical photo ID matching their registration details on the day of the concert. Further entry instructions will be released closer to the event date.
The second option is through a general free ticket release on NOL.
In addition to the Weverse raffle, a general free ticket release will also be held via NOL, a primary entertainment ticketing platform in South Korea.
According to the Weverse notice, details for the NOL sale will be announced at 12pm (KST, 11am SGT) on Friday (Feb 20) with ticket booking opening at 8pm (KST, 7pm SGT) on Monday (Feb 23).
The exact number of tickets available through NOL has not yet been confirmed by organisers. All tickets released through NOL will be free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no membership or album purchase required.
To fellow ARMYs applying: May the odds be in your favour.
NEW BTS LIGHTSTICKS
Fans will also be thrilled to expect new merchandise tied to the comeback.
On Thursday (Feb 5), Weverse announced the release of a new version of BTS’ official lightstick, the ARMY Bomb. This marks the fourth edition and the first update in more than five years.
According to the announcement, the new lightstick will feature improved wireless controls and allow users to change colours without using a mobile app, a departure from previous versions.
BTS Arirang comeback: Key dates at a glance
Feb 10 to 13, 2026: Applications open for free tickets to The Comeback Live Arirang concert in Seoul via Weverse
Feb 15, 2026: Winners of the Weverse Global Application announced
Feb 20, 2026: Details for the general free ticket release via NOL announced
Feb 23, 2026: General free ticket booking opens on NOL, on a first-come, first-served basis
Mar 20, 2026: BTS’ fifth studio album Arirang released
Mar 21, 2026: The Comeback Live Arirang concert held at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul, alongside a global livestream on Netflix
Apr 9, 2026: Arirang World Tour begins in Goyang, South Korea
Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22, 2026: BTS to perform in Singapore as part of the Arirang World Tour
Ticket sales for the Singapore concert have yet to be announced
SEOUL LANDMARKS TO LIGHT UP IN TIME FOR BTS' COMEBACK
Beyond the concert, BTS’ return will also transform parts of Seoul into a city-wide fan experience.
On Friday (Feb 6), BTS' label BigHit Music announced BTS The City: Arirang Seoul, an immersive programme running from Mar 20 to Apr 12 this year, in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, according to The Korea Herald and The Korea Times.
On Mar 20, the day of the album release, major landmarks including Sungnyemun and N Seoul Tower will feature large-scale media facades. At Sungnyemun, visual art will be projected onto the historic gate, purposefully blending Korean tradition with modern technology.
Additional events will take place at Yeouido Hangang Park through Mar 22, while parts of downtown Seoul will later be turned into open-air exhibition spaces interpreting BTS’ lyrics through light and video art.
BigHit Music said similar city-wide projects would be expanded to other cities in future, following earlier editions of BTS The City in Las Vegas in the US and Busan, South Korea, in 2022.
CROWD SAFETY MEASURES FOR BTS’ SEOUL CONCERT
For some, this comeback tour also screams serious business. With large crowds expected, local authorities have also outlined extensive safety and security plans.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it expects up to 260,000 people to gather at Gwanghwamun Square and surrounding areas on concert day, according to The Korea Times.
Police will deploy counter-terrorism units, form a dedicated task force, and station officers from nine police precincts to manage crowd flow, respond to emergencies, and prevent crimes, including ticket fraud.
Hybe is a South Korean entertainment company and the parent of BigHit Music, has said it will deploy 3,553 security personnel, with police prepared to request additional manpower if needed.