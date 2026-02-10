BTS’ free Arirang concert in Seoul on Mar 21: Everything fans need to know

WHAT IS THE COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG CONCERT?

Ahead of the world tour, the official fan community Weverse announced that BTS will stage a special comeback concert titled The Comeback Live Arirang.

The free outdoor event will take place on Mar 21 at 8pm (KST) at Gwanghwamun Square, a historic public plaza in central Seoul. The performance will also be livestreamed globally on Netflix.

The concert celebrates the release of BTS’ fifth studio album, Arirang, which drops on Mar 20, 2026. The 14-track album marks the group’s first full-length release since their roughly four-year hiatus due to mandatory military service.

During this concert, BTS will perform new songs from the album, including the highly anticipated title track, live for the first time against the backdrop of one of Seoul’s iconic landmarks with a clear view of Korea's oldest and most primary royal palace.

The venue choice at Gwanghwamun Square is symbolic. Arirang is a centuries-old Korean folk song recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. While the word does not have a specific modern translation to English, it's said to represent themes of longing, resilience and reunion -- ideas BTS have said reflect their return as a group.

The last time all seven members of BTS shared a stage for a full-group, public concert was on Oct 15, 2022, at their Yet To Come concert in Busan, South Korea.

HOW TO GET FREE TICKETS TO BTS' COMEBACK CONCERT?

While the concert will be viewable online, a limited number of fans will be able to attend in person.

There are two ways to attend the concert physically.

The first is through the Weverse Global Application.

According to a notice by Weverse, 2,000 fans, along with five wheelchair users, will be selected to watch the concert live from designated areas closer to the stage. General tickets are for standing areas only, except for the wheelchair-accessible section.

Only ARMY Membership holders (available for purchase via the Weverse app) are eligible to apply. Applicants must also purchase at least one eligible album from the Weverse Global Shop during the application period.

Applications for the free tickets opened on Tuesday (Feb 10) at 11am (KST, 10am SGT) and close on Friday (Feb 13) at 11.59pm (KST, 10.59pm SGT). Winners will be announced on Weverse from Sunday (Feb 15) at 6pm (KST, 5pm SGT).

Applicants must be at least 14 years old and may only apply once, as multiple wins are not permitted.

Successful applicants must present a valid physical photo ID matching their registration details on the day of the concert. Further entry instructions will be released closer to the event date.

The second option is through a general free ticket release on NOL.

In addition to the Weverse raffle, a general free ticket release will also be held via NOL, a primary entertainment ticketing platform in South Korea.

According to the Weverse notice, details for the NOL sale will be announced at 12pm (KST, 11am SGT) on Friday (Feb 20) with ticket booking opening at 8pm (KST, 7pm SGT) on Monday (Feb 23).

The exact number of tickets available through NOL has not yet been confirmed by organisers. All tickets released through NOL will be free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no membership or album purchase required.

To fellow ARMYs applying: May the odds be in your favour.