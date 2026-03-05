Watch: BTS The Comeback Live Arirang trailer sparks ARMY reactions

ARMY, it’s almost time.

As anticipation builds for BTS’ long-awaited return, Netflix has released the official trailer for BTS The Comeback Live Arirang, a live-streamed concert set to take place in central Seoul on Mar 21.

The 90-second trailer opens with a flashback to the moment the group announced their hiatus to complete mandatory military service in South Korea. Audio clips of fans describing the news as “heartbreaking” and saying “part of their soul just died” play over the footage.

A cinematic and orchestral version of Mikrokosmos, a track from the group’s 2019 EP Map Of The Soul: Persona, builds up in the background, alongside archival concert footage and repeated chants of “BTS” from the crowds.

Jungkook is then heard saying in Korean, “So emotional. I really miss them,” referring to their fans, before Jimin responds: “Let’s get back out there!”

RM’s voice follows in English: “We promised our fans we’d be back.”

As the music of Mikrokosmos intensifies, bold text appears on screen: “The world’s biggest band is back.”

The trailer then introduces each member in the order of the classic fanchant – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook – dressed in coordinated black suits, their names appearing in bold lettering.

The seven members are shown walking across what appears to be Gwanghwamun Square, the historic plaza in central Seoul where the live comeback concert will be held.

The trailer closes with RM's voiceover saying in Korean: “Seven together, we can do anything. Keep swimming."

This is likely a reference to Swim, the lead track off the new album Arirang, whose tracklist was released on Wednesday (Mar 4).