Tickets to toothbrushes: Can the BTS money-making machine beat Taylor Swift?

Some projections suggest that the 82-date, 23-country tour could even surpass US megastar Swift, whose 21-month Eras Tour reportedly generated around US$2 billion (S$2.56 billion) in ticket sales alone.

Even more than Swift, money comes not just from ticket sales but fans travelling from abroad and spending several days in the cities where BTS play – a phenomenon dubbed "BTSnomics".

Starting in Goyang, South Korea on Apr 9 and ending in the Philippines 11 months later, BTS' tour encompasses 82 shows in 34 cities in 23 countries, including around 30 shows in North America.

"I expect these economic ripple effects to be distributed across all the countries and cities where the performances take place," said Jang Soo-cheong, a tourism professor at Purdue University.

"Given the number of scheduled performances, the massive global fandom including ARMY, and the explosive release of pent-up longing for the group, I judge that this impact will indeed surpass that of 'Taylornomics'," he told AFP.