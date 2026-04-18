BTS Tokyo concert 2026: K-pop superstars draw massive crowds as global tour kicks off

Tens of thousands of excited fans gathered at a landmark Tokyo stadium Friday (Apr 16) to watch K-pop megastars BTS, in concert outside South Korea for the first time on their new world tour.

The seven-member group – widely regarded as the world's biggest boy band – took to the stage together for the first time last month following a years-long hiatus prompted by mandatory military service.

The tour coincides with the release of their latest studio album Arirang.

Last week's spectacular concert in Goyang, about 16 kilometres from the South Korean capital Seoul, marked the start of a tour that will span 85 shows across 34 cities worldwide.