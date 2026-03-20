Have you tried playing the BTS scavenger hunt quiz on Google?

If you’ve been Googling "BTS" in anticipation of their new album Arirang, out Mar 20, then you’ve probably seen a mysterious glass bottle pop up at the bottom of your screen.

Google has partnered Korean entertainment giant Hybe for this interactive scavenger hunt, where fans can complete quests, and unlock parchment cards with handwritten track titles and BTS members' signatures.

It is a game perfect for ARMYs, the long-time BTS fandom, who are looking to experience Arirang, the group’s first album in over three years, on a whole other level.

To play, type "BTS" on Google. A glass bottle with a little ship inside will pop up at the bottom of your screen. If you’re on a computer, you will be prompted to scan the QR code with your mobile phone.