Have you tried playing the BTS scavenger hunt quiz on Google?
The online scavenger hunt has been ongoing since Mar 5, and a total of 29 quests have been released weekly so far. However, one button, labelled "Locked until 20 March", has been greyed out, leading fans to believe a surprise awaits.
If you’ve been Googling "BTS" in anticipation of their new album Arirang, out Mar 20, then you’ve probably seen a mysterious glass bottle pop up at the bottom of your screen.
Google has partnered Korean entertainment giant Hybe for this interactive scavenger hunt, where fans can complete quests, and unlock parchment cards with handwritten track titles and BTS members' signatures.
It is a game perfect for ARMYs, the long-time BTS fandom, who are looking to experience Arirang, the group’s first album in over three years, on a whole other level.
To play, type "BTS" on Google. A glass bottle with a little ship inside will pop up at the bottom of your screen. If you’re on a computer, you will be prompted to scan the QR code with your mobile phone.
Next, you will see a message: “Embark on a voyage across the digital sea to find what’s hidden. Answer trivia questions and solve quests to unlock exclusive treasures”. Once you’re in, your hunt begins.
Each time a quest appears, you’ll be prompted to select or type in the correct answer. After submitting it, you’ll be taken to a Google search results page for that answer, complete with information and sources related to it.
A total of 29 quests have been released weekly since Mar 5. However, one button, labelled "Locked until 20 March", has been greyed out, leading fans to believe another surprise awaits.
The 14-track album, Arirang, dropped on Friday and Seoul is coming alive with events and festivities in celebration of BTS' return.
On Saturday, the group will perform BTS The Comeback Live Arirang at the historical Gwanghwamun Square, which will also be livestreamed on Netflix.
After that, BTS will head to New York on Mar 23 for an exclusive fan event with Spotify, marking the group’s first performance in the US in nearly four years, before heading on to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Mar 25 and 26 (local time).
The group is also set to release their documentary, BTS: The Return, on Netflix on Mar 27.