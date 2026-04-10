BTS kicks off world tour with spectacular South Korea show

Thursday's spectacular concert in Goyang, about 16 kilometres from the capital Seoul, marked the start of a tour that will span 85 shows in 34 cities worldwide.

"So many things are special... I can't really put it into words," said a fan from Britain, who gave her name as Janine, after the performance in the hometown of band leader RM.

'IT WAS JUST FANTASTIC'

Abbas Manahil, 27, a physical therapist from Pakistan, said she had worried that the stars might slip due to the heavy rain, but said they handled it well.

"It was my first time seeing them so close," she said, recalling the moment she broke into tears. "That made my day."

Hours before the show began, fans converged on Goyang, where landmarks have been lit up in purple -- the colour symbolising BTS's global fanbase, known as ARMY.