The Recording Academy reconsidering Asian Pop category after BTS pulls out of Grammys

The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr, has revealed that the organisation behind the Grammy Awards is now in active discussions about the controversial Asian Pop category, following BTS’ decision to boycott the 2027 awards.

He acknowledged that the new category – introduced to spotlight pop artistry from across Asia – has not landed as intended with some of the artists it aims to honour.

He said the Academy had spent the past two weeks in “numerous conversations” with stakeholders who felt the category failed to represent their work in the way they hoped.

He explained to Billboard: “The Grammy organisation exists to serve all music people, and part of that is working to ensure that no voice or community gets overlooked or misunderstood.

"It’s clear that, regardless of our intent and desire to be even more inclusive, there are some artists in this space who feel that this category isn’t representing the music they work so hard to create, in the way they wish. As a musician myself, I take that to heart.”

Mason added that the Academy has shown it can “act decisively” when needed, stressing that the organisation is committed to ensuring musicians “feel truly seen and heard” by its decisions.

BTS confirmed they will not submit any tracks for next year’s Grammys. All seven members – RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J‑Hope – posted an identical statement criticising the new category’s language requirement and arguing that music should not be judged by “region or language”.

Their message read: “We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year.

"I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.”

The boycott arrived despite Swim, the group’s recent US number one, being widely tipped as a contender for Song of the Year. Its English‑language lyrics would have made it ineligible for the Asian Pop category, which requires “meaningful use” of an Asian language.

Mason previously said he respected BTS’ decision but insisted the category was created to “expand” recognition, not divide artists.