BTS ARMYs can test their knowledge of K-pop band's songs with new Wordle-inspired game

There is now a Wordle-inspired game for fans of the K-pop group, BTS. Called BTS Heardle, it challenges how well you know your favourite band’s songs. Do you think you’re up for the challenge? You can play it here.

BTS Heardle was launched on Monday (Mar 21) by popular fan account, @BTSChartData. The game gives players lyrics from a random BTS song daily with seven chances to guess the correct title. Players who don’t get the song right the first time are then given an audio snippet of the song, which gets longer with each incorrect guess.

Upon guessing the song of the day, players who get it right are prompted to share their scores on social media as well as to stream the song of the day on Spotify.

BTS Heardle is the second Wordle-inspired game created by the same fan account. Earlier this year, @BTSChart Data launched BTS Wordle, which is similar to the original viral game and involves having players guess five-letter words related to the group’s career and legacy.

Needless to say, BTS Heardle has already started trending worldwide on Twitter as ARMYs share their love for the new game on social media, along with their scores for bragging rights.

“BTS WORDLE and HEARDLE has become my ultimate night routine," wrote one fan.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are set to perform at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas on Apr 3. The group will also hold a four-night residency at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Apr 8, 9, 15 and 16 as part of their “Permission To Dance On Stage” concert series.

BTS is not the only musical act that has inspired a Wordle-type game. There's also Taylordle for fans of, you guessed it, Taylor Swift, with words connected to the singer's music and career. You can play it here.