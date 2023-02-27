BTS’ J-Hope is Louis Vuitton’s latest house ambassador: ‘He brings his unique charm to the brand’

BTS’ J-Hope is Louis Vuitton’s latest house ambassador. The K-pop sensation, 29, sparked rumours he was working with the brand when he appeared at the French house’s menswear show for Paris Men’s Fashion Week in January, after working with Louis Vuitton alongside the rest of his BTS bandmates as a group.

His new role with the luxury firm was announced on Friday (Feb 24). Describing BTS as “21st century pop icons,” Vuitton said J-Hope “brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter with the maison”.

It added in a statement about the partnership with the singer and dancer, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok: “He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction.

“With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences.”