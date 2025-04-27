J-Hope concert in Singapore: The BTS member delivers high-energy performances and charm in 1st solo tour

South Korean singer-rapper J-Hope provided more than just hope on the stage during his maiden solo concert in Singapore on Saturday (Apr 26). The 31-year-old member of K-pop sensation BTS brought the energy of seven and delivered non-stop excitement throughout his two-hour-long show.

J-Hope demonstrated why he’s regarded as one of the best dancers in BTS, executing clean and sharp movements during songs like I Don’t Know and Mona Lisa.

He and his dancers were in sync the entire time, resulting in visually spectacular performances that were elevated even further by the production team’s liberal use of pyrotechnics and confetti.