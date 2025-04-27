J-Hope concert in Singapore: The BTS member delivers high-energy performances and charm in 1st solo tour
The rapper gave his blood, sweat and tears during his first solo concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday night (Apr 26).
South Korean singer-rapper J-Hope provided more than just hope on the stage during his maiden solo concert in Singapore on Saturday (Apr 26). The 31-year-old member of K-pop sensation BTS brought the energy of seven and delivered non-stop excitement throughout his two-hour-long show.
J-Hope demonstrated why he’s regarded as one of the best dancers in BTS, executing clean and sharp movements during songs like I Don’t Know and Mona Lisa.
He and his dancers were in sync the entire time, resulting in visually spectacular performances that were elevated even further by the production team’s liberal use of pyrotechnics and confetti.
His versatile vocal range also deserves praise, from the angsty-yet-introspective What If to the preppy Chicken Noodle Soup.
In my opinion, however, the greatest strength of J-Hope’s concert was J-Hope himself. He was an unrelenting machine, giving his 100 per cent for 120 straight minutes. He exuded charm in everything he did, from his polished performances to his playful interactions with fans.
Revelling in the energy from Armys and responding back in kind, J-Hope proved that he is born for the stage.
Armys themselves were a highlight of the show. In all my years of attending K-pop concerts, I can honestly say that Saturday’s crowd was one of the most energetic ones I’ve seen.
Amidst loud cheers and placards of "BTS Is Seven", it was evident that the bond between the members of BTS and Armys was extraordinary – a sentiment echoed by concert attendee Jasmine. The advertising executive is a fan of another K-pop boy group, but she went to Saturday’s show to accompany her friend and cousin.
“Army’s energy is really different and the fandom is solid,” she said. “I’ve never heard such an enthusiastic fan chant in Singapore.”
All in all, J-Hope’s Hope On The Stage show was nothing short of amazing. He successfully stamped his identity as a soloist while celebrating his BTS roots.
With all of the members of BTS set to complete their military service by this year, J-Hope’s concert also served as a sneak peek at what fans can expect, in terms of energy and excitement, once OT7 is reunited.