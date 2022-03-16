Logo
Jimin of BTS to sing on first K-drama soundtrack for new series starring Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a
The 20-episode series called Our Blues is set on Jeju Island and will follow the lives of a diverse group of people living there.

In this screengrab released on March 14, Jimin of music group BTS performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP)

Richa Liz Mathew
16 Mar 2022 12:17PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 12:20PM)
Jimin is the latest BTS member to sing on an original soundtrack, or OST, for a K-drama series. On Tuesday (Mar 15), NyamNyam Entertainment, the production company behind the OST for the upcoming tvN series, Our Blues, announced that the 26-year-old K-pop idol will be lending his vocals to the show’s music.

The company said in its statement that it hopes Jimin’s addition will "reinvigorate the drama with a top-tier soundtrack that blends well with the flow of the plot”.

Our Blues is set on Jeju Island and will follow the lives of a diverse group of people living there. Its star-studded cast includes Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-Bin and Uhm Jung-hwa.  

The series is written by Noh Hee-kyung and directed by Kim Kyu-tae, the duo known for several popular series such as It's Okay, That's Love (2014) and Dear My Friends (2016).

The new 20-episode series will premiere on South Korean TV network tvN on Apr 9 and, according to Korea JoongAng Daily, will be available for viewing on streaming platform Netflix at a later date.

Jimin’s BTS bandmates have already stepped into the world of K-drama OSTs with V contributing a song to Our Beloved Summer and Itaewon Class, and Jin releasing a song for Jirisan. Jin and V also collaborated on Even If I Die, It’s You for Hwarang.

Source: CNA/sr

