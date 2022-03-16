Jimin of BTS to sing on first K-drama soundtrack for new series starring Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a

Jimin is the latest BTS member to sing on an original soundtrack, or OST, for a K-drama series. On Tuesday (Mar 15), NyamNyam Entertainment, the production company behind the OST for the upcoming tvN series, Our Blues, announced that the 26-year-old K-pop idol will be lending his vocals to the show’s music.

The company said in its statement that it hopes Jimin’s addition will "reinvigorate the drama with a top-tier soundtrack that blends well with the flow of the plot”.

Our Blues is set on Jeju Island and will follow the lives of a diverse group of people living there. Its star-studded cast includes Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Han Ji-min, Kim Woo-Bin and Uhm Jung-hwa.

The series is written by Noh Hee-kyung and directed by Kim Kyu-tae, the duo known for several popular series such as It's Okay, That's Love (2014) and Dear My Friends (2016).

The new 20-episode series will premiere on South Korean TV network tvN on Apr 9 and, according to Korea JoongAng Daily, will be available for viewing on streaming platform Netflix at a later date.

Jimin’s BTS bandmates have already stepped into the world of K-drama OSTs with V contributing a song to Our Beloved Summer and Itaewon Class, and Jin releasing a song for Jirisan. Jin and V also collaborated on Even If I Die, It’s You for Hwarang.