BTS’ Jin teams up with MapleStory in second collaboration
Along with game additions, Jin will also appear in a four-episode series on MapleStory's YouTube channel as he participates in the game’s development process.
K-pop superstars BTS’ Jin is collaborating once again with South Korean-Japanese video game developer Nexon on new content for the long-running online game MapleStory.
Nexon announced on Monday (Mar 23) that the partnership will introduce a series of new in-game items and events in celebration of MapleStory's 23rd anniversary that will mark Jin’s second collaboration with the game.
Nexon will release a series of videos showing Jin participating in the game’s development process – from brainstorming ideas to pitching updates. The singer also recorded his voice for his very own non-playable character (NPC) in the game.
The new game takes place in a magical garden-themed setting, where players can collect special items like fertiliser and potions used to grow magical plants and boost their character levels.
Players will also be able to roll the in-game dice for a chance to win special prizes. In addition, a limited-time character outfit inspired by Jin – including designs featuring his handwriting – will be available for purchase until Jun 17.
The project follows their first collaboration in 2022, when Jin appeared in content where he “interned” at Nexon as part of the MapleStory Planning Team and worked with developers on ideas for the game. The singer has long been open about his love for MapleStory and has previously played the game with fans.
The four-episode series will be available to watch on MapleStory’s official YouTube channel, with the first episode already released on Mar 23.
Jin is a member of BTS, who have just released their first album in over three years, Arirang, on Mar 20. The group also performed together again on Mar 21 in the BTS The Comeback Live Arirang, which is now available to watch on Netflix.
In the group’s first performance in the US in nearly four years, they performed in New York on Mar 23 for an exclusive fan event with Spotify and will head on to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Mar 25 and 26 (local time).
The group is also set to release their Netflix documentary, BTS: The Return on Friday (Mar 27).