BTS’ Jin teams up with MapleStory in second collaboration

Nexon will release a series of videos showing Jin participating in the game’s development process – from brainstorming ideas to pitching updates. The singer also recorded his voice for his very own non-playable character (NPC) in the game.

The new game takes place in a magical garden-themed setting, where players can collect special items like fertiliser and potions used to grow magical plants and boost their character levels.

Players will also be able to roll the in-game dice for a chance to win special prizes. In addition, a limited-time character outfit inspired by Jin – including designs featuring his handwriting – will be available for purchase until Jun 17.