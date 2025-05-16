BTS' Jin's Singapore music video: Here are all the filming locations for Don't Say You Love Me

After days of anticipation, BTS member Jin finally dropped the music video for his latest song Don't Say You Love Me on Friday (May 16). The song serves as the first single off Jin's new mini-album Echo. Armys, especially those in Singapore, have been eagerly waiting for the track after it was revealed that its music video was filmed primarily in Singapore.

Now that it's out, here are all the filming spots in Don't Say You Love Me for Armys around the world to visit the next time they're in Singapore.

1. Goldhill Plaza