BTS' Jin's Singapore music video: Here are all the filming locations for Don't Say You Love Me
BTS member Jin dropped the music video for his song Don't Say You Love Me on Friday (May 16), which was primarily filmed in Singapore. Here are all the spots Armys can visit.
After days of anticipation, BTS member Jin finally dropped the music video for his latest song Don't Say You Love Me on Friday (May 16). The song serves as the first single off Jin's new mini-album Echo. Armys, especially those in Singapore, have been eagerly waiting for the track after it was revealed that its music video was filmed primarily in Singapore.
Now that it's out, here are all the filming spots in Don't Say You Love Me for Armys around the world to visit the next time they're in Singapore.
1. Goldhill Plaza
Don't Say You Love Me starts with a shot on the roof of Goldhill Plaza. In fact, most of the car scenes in the video were filmed at this spot.
The office tower is located near Novena MRT station and is surrounded by several popular food spots.
Address: 1 Goldhill Plaza, Singapore 308899
2. Marina Bay Residences
In this scene where he looks forlornly at a letter seemingly left by his love interest, Jin appears to be in Marina Bay Residences – judging by the interior of the room.
Unfortunately, Marina Bay Residences is an apartment complex – a pretty nice one, at that. So unless you know an Army who's staying in a unit here, chances of you entering Jin's home in the video are pretty low.
Address: 18 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018980
3. National Gallery Singapore
Many scenes in Don't Say You Love Me take place in Singapore's National Gallery. The museum has the world’s largest public collection of Singaporean and Southeast Asian modern art, with over 8,000 pieces – so Armys will definitely want to visit this iconic space.
General admission is free for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents and S$20 for tourists.
Address: 1 St Andrew’s Road, Singapore 178957
4. Keng Eng Kee Seafood
In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Jin's love interest – played by actress Shin Se-kyung – can be seen dining at the Bukit Merah outlet of popular seafood franchise Keng Eng Kee.
The family-run zi char joint is known for its Hainanese and Cantonese-style seafood dishes like chilli crab, coffee pork ribs and salted egg squid.
The chain is regarded as one of the top food places in Singapore and has been featured in numerous international F&B guides.
Address: 124 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-136, Singapore 150124
5. Emerald Hill
In another blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Shin Se-kyung can be seen exploring the Emerald Hill neighbourhood.
Once a 19th-century nutmeg plantation, the enclave now boasts restored Peranakan shophouses with intricate Chinese Baroque architecture.
The area has also recently received a burst of popularity, thanks to the success of the Mediacorp drama of the same name.
6. Gardens by the Bay
There are also several scenes set at Gardens by the Bay, more specifically, the Cloud Forest. For potential first-time visitors, do note that while entry to the larger Gardens by the Bay area is free, you'll need to pay upwards of S$12 to enter Cloud Forest, depending on your residency status.
Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953
7. Anderson Bridge
If you're looking to recreate this dramatic running scene, simply head to Anderson Bridge near the Singapore River. The pedestrian bridge opened in 1910, making it one of Singapore's signature monuments.
Address: Fullerton Road, Singapore 049212
8. Singapore Flyer
Lastly, we have Singapore's iconic Singapore Flyer. Marvel at Singapore's beautiful skyline in one of the spacious gondolas at this attraction.
Tickets cost S$40 per adult and S$25 per child.
Address: 30 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039803
So if you're an Army visiting Singapore for the next concert by a BTS member (or hopefully OT7), be sure to check out all these spots to complete your pilgrimage.
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Serene Tan, Singapore Tourism Board's executive director (North Asia), said that the partnership with BTS' agency Big Hit Music is part of the organisation's branded entertainment strategy which leverages on the trend "where travellers are inspired to visit locations featured in content by their favourite artistes".
"The Singapore Tourism Board's partnership with Big Hit Music is a unique opportunity to showcase Singapore’s distinctive cityscape and landmarks as a compelling backdrop for branded entertainment content, increasing destination awareness and encouraging visits to Singapore," said Tan.
"Looking ahead, we have several upcoming initiatives with Korean media, including drama and variety show productions, as well as branded entertainment content with K-pop artistes. We will continue our efforts to leverage K-content that offers impactful storytelling to inspire travellers to visit Singapore."