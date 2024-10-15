BTS member Jin to release debut solo album in November

Speaking to Weverse Magazine, Jin teased: "[The BTS members] all finished making their own albums before enlisting. “That made me think I better not wait too long to release mine after his is out, so I’m working to get it done fast.”

His 2022 debut solo single The Astronaut was co-written by Coldplay, and was released after the chart-topping septet teamed up with Chris Martin and co on the 2021 hit My Universe.

The music star, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, had been working as an assistant drill instructor at a training facility in South Korea as part of his conscription. Upon his return, he hugged 1,000 fans at a special homecoming event.

The day after he was discharged from his mandatory army stint in June, Jin treated fans to a performance of the extended version of 2021’s ‘Super Tuna’ as part of BTS' Festa celebrations.

He later confessed he was on the brink of bursting into tears but didn't want to show his fans how "emotional" he was feeling.

He said: “When you’re in the army, there’s a lot of restrictions in place, and none of the stuff you have is your own, which isn’t always easy.

“But once I was onstage, I had my fans in front of me, my own mic and in-ears, and everything about it felt like I remembered. It felt like I was home.”

He added: "The fans might not want to hear this, but I tried really hard not to let the feeling sink in.

“I mean, it was the very next day after I got out of the army. I didn’t have much time to practise, and it’d been forever since I last sang.”