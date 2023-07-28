Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

BTS' Jin shares photos of himself and Winner's Seungyoon as they serve their military service
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

BTS' Jin shares photos of himself and Winner's Seungyoon as they serve their military service

Jin is currently a drill instructor while Seungyoon only enlisted on Jun 20.

BTS' Jin shares photos of himself and Winner's Seungyoon as they serve their military service

Jin (left) posing with Seungyoon (right). (Photo: Weverse/BTS)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
28 Jul 2023 03:53PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 03:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Even though BTS member Jin is currently serving his military service, the 30-year-old idol still tries to give Armys (fans of BTS) updates on his condition whenever he's free via online platform Weverse. On Wednesday (Jul 26), Jin uploaded two photos on Weverse with another idol in tow: Winner's Seungyoon who recently enlisted in June.
(Photo: Weverse/BTS)

Jin writes: "Seungyoon, congratulations on your completion (of training). It's been a great six weeks...I wanted Armys and Inner Circle (fans of Winner) to like it, so I took a picture to commemorate."

His post received praise from multiple supporters, including his BTS bandmate Jungkook who replied: "That's awesome."

Jin is currently serving as a military drill instructor after completing his basic training. He was the first member of BTS to enlist in the military and is expected to serve until June 2024.

Seungyoon, on the other hand, enlisted on Jun 20 and bid farewell to his fans by writing: "I'll come back in good health after taking care of my country."

Related:

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

K-pop celebrity BTS

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement