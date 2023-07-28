BTS' Jin shares photos of himself and Winner's Seungyoon as they serve their military service

Jin writes: "Seungyoon, congratulations on your completion (of training). It's been a great six weeks...I wanted Armys and Inner Circle (fans of Winner) to like it, so I took a picture to commemorate."

His post received praise from multiple supporters, including his BTS bandmate Jungkook who replied: "That's awesome."

Jin is currently serving as a military drill instructor after completing his basic training. He was the first member of BTS to enlist in the military and is expected to serve until June 2024.