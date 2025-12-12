K-pop fans unhappy over dating rumours involving BTS' Jungkook and Aespa's Winter

The latest surge of chatter began on Korean online communities, where users pointed to supposed clues like similar tattoo designs in the same spot and matching fashion items as hints of a secret romance between the two idols.

Some fans even circulated screenshots and video clips they claimed supported the theory, leading to a flurry of debate.

The backlash has been intense. A faction of Jungkook’s supporters staged a protest using trucks outside BTS’ management company’s headquarters in Seoul, displaying messages demanding answers and even urging Jungkook to step back from his activities if the rumours were true.

A Korea Times report said that some of the angry words on the trucks’ LED signs include, ”Erase the couple tattoo or step back from BTS activities”, "Are you in your right mind deceiving fans and harming the group?" and "Army (fandom name) waited for you during the military, and this is what we get in return."

Meanwhile, both idols have experienced increased online harassment. Jungkook’s secondary Instagram account – where he posts about his dog – and Winter’s official Instagram saw an influx of hostile comments from some fans alleging a relationship, including calls for the purported “matching tattoos” to be removed.

In response to the wave of rumours and the hostile online environment, Winter’s agency SM Management issued a statement denouncing malicious posts and comments, calling the speculation “false” and warning that it will pursue legal action against individuals spreading defamatory content. The agency highlighted that it has identified numerous defamatory posts on platforms such as DC Inside, Nate Pann and X, and plans to escalate legal complaints in stages.

For now, neither Jungkook nor Winter has addressed the dating rumours themselves.