BTS member Jungkook apologises to fans for past livestream

Jungkook of the K-pop group BTS has apologised to fans "who felt uncomfortable" over the livestream he conducted in February this year.

During a one-hour-long livestream on Wednesday (Apr 8) on fan platform Weverse, the 28-year-old singer addressed his actions during the February broadcast, which saw him singing and drinking as well as talking candidly with fans on numerous issues, including the revelation that he had quit smoking and his frustrations about being a celebrity.

February's livestream also saw Jungkook occasionally saying expletives and jokingly pointing his middle finger at his off-screen friend.

While many fans praised the vulnerability and openness shown by Jungkook at that time, many other netizens felt that his behaviour was unprofessional, especially given how he was a K-pop idol and was expected to maintain a certain image.

That livestream was eventually deleted.