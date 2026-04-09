BTS member Jungkook apologises to fans for past livestream
In a one-hour-long livestream on Wednesday (Apr 8), BTS member Jungkook addressed the controversy surrounding a previous livestream he did in February and apologised to fans "who felt uncomfortable".
Jungkook of the K-pop group BTS has apologised to fans "who felt uncomfortable" over the livestream he conducted in February this year.
During a one-hour-long livestream on Wednesday (Apr 8) on fan platform Weverse, the 28-year-old singer addressed his actions during the February broadcast, which saw him singing and drinking as well as talking candidly with fans on numerous issues, including the revelation that he had quit smoking and his frustrations about being a celebrity.
February's livestream also saw Jungkook occasionally saying expletives and jokingly pointing his middle finger at his off-screen friend.
While many fans praised the vulnerability and openness shown by Jungkook at that time, many other netizens felt that his behaviour was unprofessional, especially given how he was a K-pop idol and was expected to maintain a certain image.
That livestream was eventually deleted.
Wednesday's livestream opened to Jungkook scrolling on his phone, while sitting in front of a screen with a bowl of noodles.
After talking about the upcoming Arirang concert and the recently released Hooligan music video, Jungkook finally addressed February's livestream.
"Honestly, I'm not sure if I made a serious mistake," he said, referencing his past actions. "I'm not a public figure. YouTubers and people in the industry say these things all the time. However, since I've never shown that side of myself before, some ARMYs (fans of BTS) might have felt uncomfortable.
"So, to the ARMYs who felt uncomfortable, since you're our ARMY, I want to say I'm sorry. I'll keep myself in check. I think I was just in such a great mood that day."
Following his apology, Jungkook responded to comments on the livestream and showed a picture of him riding a motorcycle to Goyang for concert practise.
Towards the end of the livestream, he also requested fans not to leak the setlist of the Arirang concert, following online leaks.
BTS is set to stage the first show of their Arirang world tour on Apr 9 at South Korea's Goyang Stadium. The septet will then perform two more shows at the venue: on Apr 11 and 12.
Following their South Korea concert, BTS will perform in Japan, the US and Europe.
The Singapore leg of the Arirang tour will happen on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.