BTS to livestream Busan anniversary concert in cinemas around the world, including Singapore

On Thursday (May 21), Singapore theatre chain Shaw Theatres shared in an Instagram post that it will be screening the live show. Tickets for the show will go on sale on May 28. More details will be released progressively.

There are eight Shaw Theatres locations operational across Singapore at Shaw House on Orchard Road, Jewel, Paya Lebar Quarter, Balestier, Jem, Nex, Waterway Point and Lot One.

At the time of writing, Shaw Theatres is the only chain in Singapore to have officially confirmed the livestreaming.

On the group’s website, fans can sign up for more details on screenings in their regions.

BTS will take the stage at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Jun 13, the very location where the group held its final group performance before their military enlistment which kept them away from the stage for over three years.

This concert, dubbed their homecoming show, is expected to be a poignant return on the group’s 13th anniversary.

The Arirang tour, which kicked off in Goyang on Apr 9, will deliver 85 shows across 34 cities. It brings with it a 360-degree in-the-round stage design along with a 23-song setlist that was unveiled in the tour-opener.