Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

BTS’ Love Myself campaign with UN nets millions of dollars – and tweets
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

BTS’ Love Myself campaign with UN nets millions of dollars – and tweets

It’s been four years since the K-pop group started the campaign with UNICEF against bullying and promoting self-esteem among young people – and it’s been a success.

BTS’ Love Myself campaign with UN nets millions of dollars – and tweets

(L to R) Taehyung/V, Suga, Jin, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS speak at the SDG Moment event as part of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, U.S., September 20, 2021. John Angelillo/Pool via REUTERS

07 Oct 2021 09:06AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 09:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

K-pop superstars BTS have raised US$3.6 million (S$4.9 million) and generated millions of tweets during four years of teaming up with the UN children's agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem in young people, the agency announced Wednesday (Oct 6).

The Love Myself campaign spread its message through means including social media hashtags, merchandise, the South Korean band's 2018-2019 Love Yourself world tour and a 2019 video for the children's agency, called UNICEF, urging people to "choose kindness." The Love Myself slogan was even emblazoned on dirigibles flown over the musicians' hometowns in 2017.

UNICEF had booths at BTS concerts, and the band members filmed a music video at the UN headquarters and repeatedly spoke there, most recently during the General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders  last month. When the coronavirus pandemic forced last year's meeting to be held almost entirely virtually, BTS members spoke by video about how they dealt with the isolation and frustration brought on by pandemic shutdowns.

BTS said in a statement for Wednesday's announcement that the band launched the Love Myself campaign to improve other young people's lives but strove to live by it themselves.

"We as a team and as individuals grew, as well," the seven-member band said. "We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves."

The campaign has helped the 76-year-old UN cultivate a more youthful image and capture eyeballs outside its usual circles – and inside BTS' fan base, known as the ARMY.

Permission To Dance, a BTS music video filmed at the UN headquarters and released last month, counts over 27 million views on the UN's YouTube channel, which has about 2 million subscribers. UNICEF says the Love Myself initiative spurred nearly 5 million tweets and over 50 million likes, retweets, replies and comments.

"The groundbreaking way in which BTS has helped spark a positive message with its ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly invaluable," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

The money raised will go toward UNICEF's work to halt violence.

BTS said it hoped to keep the campaign going, "so we can help people find happiness and love."

Source: AP/mm

Related Topics

celebrity Music BTS K-pop

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us