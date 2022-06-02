Here’s what happened when K-pop stars BTS met with US President Biden

While they're usually burning the stage with iconic performances, Korean boyband BTS – known for their songs with strong social messaging – set social media ablaze again with a visit to the White House on Tuesday (May 31).

United States President Joe Biden had invited the seven-member group to discuss, among other things, the rise in anti-Asian discrimination in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The invitation came as the Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the US came to a close.