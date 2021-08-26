BTS and Megan Thee Stallion confirm release of Butter remix after legal hiccup
The song will be out on Friday (Aug 27) at 12pm Singapore time.
This is a public service announcement: The Butter remix by BTS and Megan Thee Stallion will drop on Friday (Aug 27) after all.
It was touch and go for a while there as the WAP rapper is in the middle of a legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.
However, the 26-year-old announced on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug 25) that the song is now a go. “LOVE YOU ALLL @bts.bighitofficial BUTTER REMIX 8.27,” she wrote.
BTS also tweeted about the release. “Yes, ‘Butter’ is back!”.
Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has been in conflict with her label since last year when they restricted her from releasing music after she tried to renegotiate the terms of her contract.
On Tuesday, the Savage rapper filed a temporary restraining order against her label to get it to approve the release of the remix with the K-pop superstars.
Megan The Stallion stated in the documents that if the song is denied, her career will “suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry”.
A judge ruled in her favour – and BTS fans everywhere heaved a sigh of relief.
She tweeted after the results: “Ya’ll don’t even understand how excited I am”, adding three each of butter emojis, fire and crying faces.
Butter has spent 13 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The remix will start sizzling on Friday, 1pm KST (12pm in Singapore).