BTS members RM, V discharged from South Korea military, looking forward to reunion

Two other bandmates, Jin and J-Hope, were discharged from the military earlier and have been performing solo and appearing on variety shows.

Jimin, Jung Kook and Suga are set to wrap their military service as late as Jun 21, media reports say.

The globally recognised K-pop icon BTS has not released a group project since 2022 and its members are hoping for the reunion.

“After pursuing our own little ventures, we are now coming back together, and I love that for us,” J-Hope told a magazine in December.

Entertainment group HYBE that manages BTS is planning a huge event called BTS FESTA this week for fans to celebrate the band's 12th anniversary. It is not clear whether the members will show up, but Jin attended last year.

Holding a flower bouquet for their discharge from the army, RM said he wanted to perform the most.

"(Members) would feel the same, but stage performance, I want to perform the most. I'll work hard to make an album soon and come back to the stage," RM said, after playing the sax for the crowd.