BTS members to serve military duty starting with oldest member Jin, says Hybe agency

K-pop boy band BTS members will serve mandatory military service, starting with its oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday (Oct 17).

"All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans," their management group HYBE said in a regulatory filing.

Four of the members are in their late 20s, with Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, the oldest at 29 years old in December. Suga, RM and J-Hope are all 28 this year.

In a statement, Hybe said: “BTS member Jin will request to cancel the delay of his military enlistment in late October and then follow the enlistment process of the Military Manpower Administration. The other members will then follow with their enlistments according to their individual plans.”

Big Hit Music also released a statement: