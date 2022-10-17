Logo
BTS members to serve military duty starting with oldest member Jin, says Hybe agency
“BTS member Jin will request to cancel the delay of his military enlistment in late October and then follow the enlistment process of the Military Manpower Administration," said Hybe in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: BTS pose on the red carpet as they attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona/File Photo

17 Oct 2022 03:20PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2022 03:51PM)
K-pop boy band BTS members will serve mandatory military service, starting with its oldest member Jin, their agency said on Monday (Oct 17).

"All other members will also serve mandatory military duty according to their plans," their management group HYBE said in a regulatory filing.

Four of the members are in their late 20s, with Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, the oldest at 29 years old in December. Suga, RM and J-Hope are all 28 this year.

In a statement, Hybe said: “BTS member Jin will request to cancel the delay of his military enlistment in late October and then follow the enlistment process of the Military Manpower Administration. The other members will then follow with their enlistments according to their individual plans.”

Big Hit Music also released a statement:

Big Hit Music's statement. (Photo: Big Hit Music)
The group held a free concert on Saturday in Busan to help the South Korean government in its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the city.

