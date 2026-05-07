K-pop stars BTS draw 50,000-strong crowd in Mexico

Around 50,000 fans of K-pop superstars BTS gathered outside Mexico's National Palace on Wednesday (May 6) to get a look at the group, who waved to the crowd from a balcony after meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum.

BTS will perform shows in Mexico City on May 7, 9, and 10, with more than 135,000 tickets for the stadium showcase getting snapped up in a matter of minutes.

The group returned to the world spotlight in March after an almost four-year pause so its members could carry out their obligatory military service.