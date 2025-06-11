Tears, tattoos, Cartier watches: Fan frenzy at BTS army discharge

South Korea's Yeoncheon county, just kilometres from the heavily fortified border with the nuclear-armed North, is best known for its honey. But on Wednesday (Jun 11), it was flooded with K-pop supergroup BTS fans.

Despite pleas from the band's agency HYBE to stay away from the area where members Jimin and Jungkook were being released from mandatory military service, a screaming, weeping frenzy ensued early Wednesday.

Decked out in the band's signature purple, and some even sporting BTS tattoos, fans began gathering at 3am.

Some had flown in from Brazil and Indonesia, eager to catch the first glimpse of the pair after their discharge.

As the two BTS stars emerged, fans screamed, cried and hugged each other.