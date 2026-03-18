BTS unveils first music video teaser for lead single Swim ahead of Arirang album release

Just days away from the album’s release, the 16-second snippet is the first glimpse into the album’s sound.

As a melody plays, the teaser begins with a woman running in an empty museum, through what seems like nautical exhibits, fitting for the album’s maritime-themed lead single.

She stops right in front of a large model ship exhibit and stares at it for a few seconds, unmoving. Then, a single word appears on screen with a soft voice singing, “swim”.

ARMYs (BTS’ fans) online have been quick to point out that the museum in the video is Lisbon’s Maritime Museum, Museu de Marinha. BTS was reportedly in Portugal in February 2026.

Korean media reported that the music video is directed by Tanu Muino. The Ukrainian director won for Best Direction at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (alongside Lil Nas X) for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and was nominated in the same category in 2022 for Harry Styles’ As It Was.

She has also worked on BTS' Jungkook’s solo song Standing Next To You, and with K-pop girl group Blackpink's Jennie and pop stars Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa, and more.