‘We are bulletproof’: BTS announces new album coming in June

BTS ARMYs, you can look forward to some new music from your favourite K-pop superstars soon. On Sunday (Apr 17), the group’s agency, Big Hit Music, released a video on social media teasing the release of a new album in June. The video featured reels of the group performing and at the end, the words “We are bulletproof” pop up on the screen.

It’s unclear if that’s the title of the album, a song or just part of the marketing.

Big Hit also posted a message on the BTS fan community Weverse, confirming that a new album is coming on Jun 10. In the statement, it said that more details will be provided at a later date, and added, “We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album”.

The new album was first teased at the end of BTS’ final performance on Apr 16 at the group’s recent four-night Las Vegas residency. The date “22.06.10” and the tagline “We are bulletproof” were flashed on the video screen at the end of the show after the group performed their hit, Permission To Dance.

Suga, RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jin and Jimin also performed at both the Oscars and the Grammys this month.