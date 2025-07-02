K-pop supergroup BTS promises a new album and a world tour in 2026

K-pop supergroup BTS will head to the United States this month to start working on new music and will launch its next album early next year ahead of a world tour, it said on Tuesday (Jul 1).

The seven members of the group, who have been reunited after completing South Korea's mandatory military service, made the announcement during a livestream on Weverse, a superfan platform owned by Hybe, an entertainment firm that manages BTS.

"Hey guys, we are back," BTS member Jimin said in the 30-minute livestream. Hybe said it attracted more than 7.3 million real-time views and that the world tour would be BTS' first in approximately four years.

The upcoming album, which BTS will produce in the United States and other countries, will be the band's first full-length album since 2020, BTS leader, RM, said.

The band made its debut on Jun 13, 2013, and spearheaded a global K-pop craze with lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering youngsters.

The group's members put their global music career on hold in 2022 to begin military service.