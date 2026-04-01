BTS drops teaser for 2.0 music video inspired by Oldboy

It opens to a rowdy group gathered outside a lift. When the lift reaches the second floor, the doors open to reveal suited men, believed to be BTS, as the start of 2.0 starts playing.

The teaser ends with a man holding a newspaper in front of his face, featuring Korean phrases like “Brand New 2.0 Launch…Strategic Overhaul” and “Hidden Secret Code of 2.0 Discovered”, according to South Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily.

As the man lowers the newspaper, we see group leader RM in sunglasses and a retro haircut.

The music video is described as an homage to the iconic 2003 South Korean action thriller, Oldboy, directed by Park Chan-wook.

A release date for the music video has not been revealed yet.