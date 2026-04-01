BTS drops teaser for 2.0 music video inspired by Oldboy
The music video, whose release date has not been revealed yet, is an homage to the iconic 2003 South Korean action thriller, Oldboy, directed by Park Chan-wook.
After a hiatus of over three years, K-pop superstars BTS made their highly anticipated return with the release of their latest album, Arirang, on Mar 20 – and the group shows no signs of slowing down.
On Wednesday (Apr 1), BTS dropped a surprise teaser for a music video for 2.0, one of the songs on the Arirang album.
It opens to a rowdy group gathered outside a lift. When the lift reaches the second floor, the doors open to reveal suited men, believed to be BTS, as the start of 2.0 starts playing.
The teaser ends with a man holding a newspaper in front of his face, featuring Korean phrases like “Brand New 2.0 Launch…Strategic Overhaul” and “Hidden Secret Code of 2.0 Discovered”, according to South Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily.
As the man lowers the newspaper, we see group leader RM in sunglasses and a retro haircut.
The music video is described as an homage to the iconic 2003 South Korean action thriller, Oldboy, directed by Park Chan-wook.
A release date for the music video has not been revealed yet.
BTS is also reviving their iconic original YouTube series, Run BTS!, after a three-year hiatus. The series' last episode was released all the way back in 2023.
On Mar 30, the group unveiled a teaser for Run BTS! 2.0 on their official YouTube channel. In it, the members declared they were giving their show a revamp as they contemplated changing trends and discussed ideas for their content, sharing laughs and raising anticipation among fans.
The first episode will premiere on Apr 7 at 8pm Singapore time on YouTube.
During the group’s military hiatus, member Jin had his own spin-off, Run Jin. The series saw many superstar guests, including Hollywood star Tom Cruise.
Meanwhile, BTS’ lead single off Arirang, Swim, has hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the group’s seventh chart-topper and their first since 2021, after which they went on hiatus. BTS now has the most Billboard number ones among groups in nearly 50 years, since the Bee Gees achieved nine between 1971 and 1979.
At the same time, Arirang has also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, making this the group’s seventh number one album. Arirang opened with 641,000 units, marking the biggest week for a group since Billboard began tracking album units in 2014.
On Mar 27, the group also released their highly-anticipated documentary, BTS: The Return, on Netflix
The BTS The Comeback Live Arirang is now also available to watch on the streaming platform.