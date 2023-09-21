All BTS members renew contracts with Hybe agency as the K-pop group continues 'hiatus'

All seven members of K-pop sensation BTS have renewed their contracts with agency Hybe, the company said Wednesday (Sep 20), with the group currently on "hiatus" as some of them perform South Korea's mandatory military service.

Since their debut in 2013, BTS have been credited with generating billions of dollars for their country, as well as boosting the image and soft power of South Korea – now a global cultural powerhouse.

The K-pop juggernaut announced a "hiatus" from group activities last year and two members are currently undertaking their some 18 months of military duty.