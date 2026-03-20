In Seoul's symbolic protest square, BTS fans welcome K-pop group's grand comeback

The area is a "place that very much served as a national public square, where massive protests have taken place, and to stage a performance there is to try and directly engage with the national consciousness", Keung Yoon Bae, Korean studies professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, told AFP.

The title of BTS's new album, due to be released on Friday, is in the same vein. It takes its name from Arirang, a beloved Korean folk song about longing and separation often described as an unofficial national anthem through war, division and displacement.

Loukia Kyratzoglou, 48, a BTS fan from Greece said the concept resonates for her. "Years of conflict and socioeconomic change have led to the migration of thousands of Greeks who left their country seeking a better future for their families," she told AFP.

"Much like a migrant who longs to reunite with loved ones and walk again on the sacred ground of their homeland, BTS are returning to their roots after years of separation," she said.

"And ARMY are here to welcome them back."

SOCIAL PAIN

It's been arguably a tough time for BTS members in their roughly 18 months of military service.

Four served near the heavily fortified inter-Korean border, which has separated thousands of families since the 1953 Korean War armistice and is known for barbed wire, harsh winters and gruelling training. Member Jimin slept inside a self-propelled artillery vehicle.

BTS have generally steered clear of politics – Including during the anti-Yoon protests – but they have not shied away from social issues.

They have spoken openly about mental health and racism, which they have experienced themselves, and donated US$1 million (S$1.28 million) to Black Lives Matter in 2019, inspiring fans to match the amount.

Their lyrics have tackled fame, loneliness and depression alongside themes of self-doubt.

Fans have responded with activism of their own, including projects supporting Korean adoptees seeking to reconnect with their birth families, often an emotionally painful and legally complex process.

"In this very complicated political climate, I am proud that they, from Day One, gave full credit to black hip hop artists who inspired them," Malene Vestergaard, a Korean adoptee and a BTS fan in Denmark, told AFP.

"That they didn't erase their Korean heritage, that they spoke on Asian hate during COVID-19."