Everything you need to know about BTS: The Return, the new Netflix documentary

SOUTH KOREA'S MANDATORY MILITARY SERVICE COMES UP FAST

As BTS fans are well aware, Arirang is the band’s first full-length release since all seven members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service. In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required by law to perform 18-21 months of military service under a conscription system meant to deter aggression from North Korea.

In their documentary, mention of BTS' service emerges right away. In the first minute, while the band films their live video on the beach, RM mentions that he “learned to hustle” in the military. Then it cuts to footage of the guys getting their heads shaved and wearing their uniforms – and quickly thereafter, rejoining the band. In reality, they were separated for a number of years. Before announcing their comeback in June, all seven members hadn't been seen broadcasting live together since September 2022.

THE ROAD TO ARIRANG WAS SWIFT

Shortly after returning from their mandatory service, the band decamped to Los Angeles during the summer of 2025 to begin work on Arirang, their 14-track, fifth studio album and first in nearly four years.

They lived in the same house together. It was tight quarters, and a tight turnaround: In the film, Jin says he joined the band in Los Angeles the day after completing his 2025 solo tour. For that reason, he missed some of the early writing and recording.

The journey was also bumpy. As RM mentions in the movie, a long lifespan for a K-pop group is not guaranteed.

Fans of the genre might be familiar with what is referred to as the “seven-year curse”, where a group disbands, or loses members, or contracts expires, and they fall apart. That has not been the case for BTS, still widely regarded one of the most popular bands on the planet. The question then, for them, became: Where does their sound go from here?

“We're doing a lot of experiments, trying to find out, like, what makes us special,” RM said. “What makes us BTS?”

They also felt the pressure to deliver a good album, and fast. “We've been out for too long,” said Jimin in one dinner scene. “Now that we're finally out of the military, we don't want to extend this break.”