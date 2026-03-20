BTS member RM injured, to partially limit stage performance at Seoul comeback concert on Mar 21
RM, leader of BTS, suffered an ankle injury during rehearsal and will partially restrict his on-stage movements for BTS The Comeback Live Arirang on Mar 21.
On Friday (Mar 20), K-pop superstars BTS’ agency BigHit Music announced that the group's leader, RM, injured his ankle during a performance rehearsal on Mar 19 (Thursday).
Medical examinations revealed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear and a talus contusion. He has been advised to wear a cast and limit movement for at least two weeks.
The group is set to perform the BTS The Comeback Live Arirang on Saturday (Mar 21), which will also be livestreamed on Netflix.
Following the injury, the label has announced that RM’s performance on stage "will be partially limited".
The full message reads:
Hello.
This is BIGHIT MUSIC.
We would like to provide an update on BTS member RM’s participation in “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG,” scheduled for March 21.
During a performance rehearsal on March 19, RM suffered an ankle injury and was taken to a hospital to undergo a detailed examination and treatment. A medical diagnosis confirmed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion (which includes ligament damage and inflammation). As advised by medical professionals, he must wear a cast and strictly limit movement for a minimum of two weeks to concentrate solely on his recovery.
While RM expressed a firm commitment to deliver a high-quality performance at this symbolic comeback stage at Gwanghwamun, the company, in close consultation with the artist, has made the decision to prioritize the medical opinion to preemptively prevent any further strain on his injury.
Accordingly, RM’s on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited.
We ask for your kind understanding regarding this matter. We sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may cause, given the high anticipation surrounding this performance.
Although RM’s on-stage performance will inevitably be limited, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience. We know you have waited a long time for this performance, and we will put our utmost effort into delivering a heartfelt show.
We prioritize our artists’ health and safety above all else, and are committed to providing RM with all the necessary support for his complete recovery and return to full health.
The BTS members are preparing diligently for this performance. We ask for your continued encouragement and support.
Thank you.
In a YouTube livestream on Friday, RM also shared his regret at the unfortunate incident.
"I have to say something a little sad. A few minutes ago, the notice went up for the performance, and for our concert we were practicing, and I tried very hard, and got an ankle injury due to that, I really tried hard for practice," he said, according to the YouTube transcription.
"But I am not able to perform right away, so I won't be able to perform but I will be on stage to meet you. I will be singing and hyping everyone up, and I will try hard to recover for the (April) concert, please do not worry because it is not as serious, so I hope you look forward to the stage."
BTS released their new album, Arirang, on Mar 20, making this their first album in over three years.
The group is also set to perform at an exclusive fan event with Spotify in New York on Mar 23 and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Mar 25 and 26 (local time).