BTS' RM and J-Hope face backlash from fans after appearing in photo with R&B singer Chris Brown

BTS members RM and J-hope are facing criticism from some fans after appearing in a photo with American R&B singer Chris Brown and sharing content from Brown's concert on social media.

The photo, which showed RM and J-hope posing alongside Brown, was posted on Brown's Instagram account on Thursday (Aug 13), after the two BTS members attended his concert at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

J-hope also shared an Instagram Story showing himself and RM singing and dancing along to Brown's set, including the 2011 song Look At Me Now, while tagging Brown's account. The posts and tags prompted some fans to question why the pair were publicly expressing support for the singer.

Brown is known for R&B hits such as With You, Forever and Kiss Kiss. He is currently on the Raymond & Brown Tour (The R&B Tour) alongside singer-songwriter Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV.

Chris Brown has a history of violence-related cases, including allegations involving women.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. He is also awaiting sentencing in the United Kingdom after pleading guilty earlier this year to a charge of affray, or public fighting, over what prosecutors described as a bottle attack on a music producer at a London nightclub in 2023, according to Reuters.

Many fans said the photo and video were “disappointing” because they appeared to show the BTS members enthusiastically supporting Brown despite his history of violence-related cases. "It's as if the boys are not taking (Chris Brown's) assault seriously, and that's very upsetting,” one fan said on Reddit.

The backlash also came a day after fellow BTS members Jungkook and V played and sang along to several Chris Brown songs, including New Flame, Loyal and Don't Judge Me, during a livestream on their official platform Weverse.

Across Instagram, X, Reddit and Weverse, several fans described themselves as "shocked", "disappointed" and "upset" by the interactions.

One Instagram user, addressing RM, wrote: "Seeing you smiling, hugging and publicly promoting a man who assaulted a woman is deeply disturbing."

The criticism has been particularly pointed towards RM, who has previously spoken publicly about reading feminist literature and learning about various social issues.

On Reddit's BTS-focused community r/Bangtan, one user wrote: "People say 'separate the art from the artist,' but I don't think that should ever be applied to living people who are still actively making money despite their awful deeds."

However, a few fans also defended the BTS members, arguing that appreciating an artist's music does not necessarily mean endorsing their behaviour, and that BTS members also should be able to meet the artists who inspire them.

One Reddit user wrote: "Just because you like their music doesn't mean you agree with their actions."

Another commented: "Chris has a huge impact on K-pop, whether ARMY wants to believe it or not. RM and J-hope are huge fans, and Chris is probably a source of inspiration for them."

"BTS doesn't need to be moral role models for us, they have their own lives, their own interests," a user said on Instagram. "I'm disappointed, but not too heartbroken."