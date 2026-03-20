Kings of K-pop are back: What to know about BTS' comeback

Both BTS and their fans are known for their progressive activism, including support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

They are also a colossal money-spinner, with the BTS "fandom economy" from sales of music and merchandise – as well as tourism – worth billions of dollars annually. Hotels are booked out in Seoul with thousands of fans flying in from abroad for the concert.

"BTS's comeback will contribute to an economic boom in the areas where they hold concerts, thanks to their strong fandom base," said Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University.

"Convenience stores and lodging businesses will be the direct beneficiaries, while the national image could also be elevated with their return to the stage."

For BTS though, the success of the new Arirang album will be key. "It will show not only the future of BTS but also that of the K-pop industry," columnist Kim said.

WORLD TOUR

After the show, BTS will embark on their Arirang World Tour, which begins Apr 9 in Goyang, South Korea.

Stretching across 82 concerts in 34 cities worldwide, the 2026-27 tour will sweep through Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America. Tickets for shows in South Korea, North America and Europe sold out within hours.

For fans unable to secure entry for the Mar 21 show, the centrepiece of the comeback is a Netflix livestream broadcasting the entire event to around 190 countries.