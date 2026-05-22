BTS' Singapore concert tickets go on sale from Jun 3, prices start from S$148

There will be two ticket presales from Jun 3 before the general sale on Jun 5.

The first will be the ARMY membership presale from Jun 3, 12pm to 10pm. This will be open to all fans with a global ARMY membership. Fans will need to register for the presale on Weverse by May 25, 10pm.

The second will be the Live Nation presale on Jun 4 from 12pm to 10pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.

The general sale will begin from Jun 5 at 12pm, open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account. Klook members can also purchase tickets, which come with an exclusive bundle, at this time.

Excluding booking fees, ticket prices start from S$148. The VIP package is priced at S$388 with benefits including one premium reserved seated ticket, access to the soundcheck party, a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard, a limited edition VIP gift and a dedicated VIP merchandise booth lane.