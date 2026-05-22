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BTS' Singapore concert tickets go on sale from Jun 3, prices start from S$148
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Entertainment

BTS' Singapore concert tickets go on sale from Jun 3, prices start from S$148

BTS will perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

BTS' Singapore concert tickets go on sale from Jun 3, prices start from S$148

The K-pop band BTS just released their latest studio album, Arirang. (Photo: BigHit Music)

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Baani Kaur
22 May 2026 01:49PM (Updated: 22 May 2026 01:52PM)
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ARMYs, it’s time to warm up those fingers because tickets for BTS’ upcoming four-night Singapore concert will go on sale from Jun 3. 

The seven-member boy group – comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will be performing at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.

There will be two ticket presales from Jun 3 before the general sale on Jun 5. 

The first will be the ARMY membership presale from Jun 3, 12pm to 10pm. This will be open to all fans with a global ARMY membership. Fans will need to register for the presale on Weverse by May 25, 10pm.

The second will be the Live Nation presale on Jun 4 from 12pm to 10pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.

The general sale will begin from Jun 5 at 12pm, open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account. Klook members can also purchase tickets, which come with an exclusive bundle, at this time. 

Excluding booking fees, ticket prices start from S$148. The VIP package is priced at S$388 with benefits including one premium reserved seated ticket, access to the soundcheck party, a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard, a limited edition VIP gift and a dedicated VIP merchandise booth lane.

Source: CNA/ba

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celebrity Music BTS K-pop
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