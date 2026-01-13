K-pop superstars BTS to stage 4-night Singapore concert in December as part of 2026 world tour

Armys, prepare your Army Bombs and borahae as K-pop juggernaut BTS will stage its long-awaited Singapore concert on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. The concert will mark the first time since 2019 (and fourth time overall) that the septet – comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will perform in Singapore as a full group.

More details of BTS' upcoming Singapore concert, including ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.

BTS will kick off its new tour with a three-night show at South Korea's Goyang Stadium on Apr 9, 11 and 12. Tickets for the South Korea concert will cost between 198,000 won (S$172.80) and 264,000 won (S$230.40).