K-pop superstars BTS to stage 4-night Singapore concert in December as part of 2026 world tour
On Tuesday (Jan 13) night, K-pop boy group BTS announced that the Singapore leg of its highly anticipated tour will fall on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22.
Armys, prepare your Army Bombs and borahae as K-pop juggernaut BTS will stage its long-awaited Singapore concert on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. The concert will mark the first time since 2019 (and fourth time overall) that the septet – comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook – will perform in Singapore as a full group.
More details of BTS' upcoming Singapore concert, including ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.
BTS will kick off its new tour with a three-night show at South Korea's Goyang Stadium on Apr 9, 11 and 12. Tickets for the South Korea concert will cost between 198,000 won (S$172.80) and 264,000 won (S$230.40).
Other stops include Kaohsiung (Nov 19, 21 and 22), Bangkok (Dec 3, 5 and 6), Kuala Lumpur (Dec 12 and 13) and Manila (Mar 13 to 14, 2027).
According to the show’s seating map, BTS’ concert at Goyang Stadium will feature a 360-degree stage, though it remains to be seen if the same layout will be replicated at the group’s other tour stops.
In a statement, Guo Teyi, director of leisure events at the Singapore Tourism Board, said: “We’re pleased to host the BTS world tour for four nights in Singapore in partnership with Klook – the longest run in Asia outside of Korea and Japan. This milestone reflects the strong collaborative partnership with Hybe and its label and is a testament to the growing confidence international artistes and producers have in Singapore’s ability to deliver unforgettable, world-class live entertainment. We look forward to welcoming Army and to showcasing not only an extraordinary series of performances, but also the vibrant and distinctive experiences our city has to offer.”
The announcement of BTS' Singapore concert comes about a week after the group confirmed that it would release its new album on Mar 20. According to label Big Hit Music, the album will comprise 14 tracks with preorders starting on Jan 16.
Formed in 2013, BTS has grown into a cultural phenomenon with fans in every corner of the world. According to the government-backed Korea Culture and Tourism Institute, prior to the members' military service, BTS generated more than 5.5 trillion won (US$3.8 billion) in South Korea per year – a figure that roughly translates to 0.2 per cent of the country's total GDP.
Among its hits are I Need U, Fire, Spring Day, Fake Love, Boy With Luv and Dynamite.