BTS to make special appearance at 2026 American Music Awards
The K-pop icons are nominated for three awards at this year's American Music Awards – Artiste of the Year, Song of the Summer and Best Male K-pop Artiste.
K-pop superstars BTS will make a “special appearance” at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs), organisers CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced on Wednesday (May 20).
The group is nominated for three awards this year, including Artiste of the Year, for which they will compete alongside heavyweights like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more.
They are also nominated for Song of the Summer for their hit single Swim and Best Male K-pop Artiste alongside Ateez, Enhypen, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.
During their last appearance at the AMAs in 2021, BTS made history when they became the first Korean act to win Artiste of the Year. The group has garnered 11 AMA wins to date.
BTS’ latest album, Arirang, has also seen major success on charts since its long-awaited release in March. The album debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200, holding that top spot for three weeks, while lead single Swim topped the Billboard Hot 100.
The supergroup is currently on their Arirang world tour. They will perform for four nights in Singapore in December as part of the tour.
They are also set to co-headline the first-ever World Cup final halftime show on Jul 19 alongside Madonna and Shakira in a performance that is being curated by Chris Martin, frontman of British rock band Coldplay.
Hosted by American rapper and songwriter Queen Latifah, the 2026 AMAs will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25.
Other performers announced for the award show include Billy Idol, Katseye, The Pussycat Dolls featuring American rapper Busta Rhymes, Twenty One Pilots, Sombr and more.