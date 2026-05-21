BTS to make special appearance at 2026 American Music Awards

K-pop superstars BTS will make a “special appearance” at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs), organisers CBS and Dick Clark Productions announced on Wednesday (May 20).

The group is nominated for three awards this year, including Artiste of the Year, for which they will compete alongside heavyweights like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more.

They are also nominated for Song of the Summer for their hit single Swim and Best Male K-pop Artiste alongside Ateez, Enhypen, Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.